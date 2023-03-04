‘Rachael Ray’ Ending After 17 Seasons: ‘It’s Time for Me to Move On’

Rachael Ray is preparing her final course on syndicated TV: Rachael Ray, the cook’s daytime talk show, is ending this year after 17 seasons.

According to Variety, Rachael Ray has declined in ratings recently, and its host is focusing her energy on a new production company.

“In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television,” Ray said in a statement. “However I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career. My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

Rachael Ray will finish filming this spring, and episodes will air until the end of summer, Variety reports.

In a statement of his own, CBS Media Ventures President Steve LoCascio sang Ray’s praises. “When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a game-changer in the daytime space. She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives, and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor,” LoCascio said. “We’re proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We’ll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we’ll always be family.”

Since its 2006 debut, Rachael Ray has earned 37 nominations and three Outstanding Talk Show wins at the Daytime Emmys, and Ray won the 2011 People’s Choice Award for Favorite TV Chef. In May, the 54-year-old will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame for her achievements.

