Rachael Ray Sets Premiere Date for Star-Studded New Show Amid Health Concerns

Rachael Ray has announced the launch of a brand new show – and this one will have little to do with cooking. The long time Food Network favorite is fronting her own podcast entitled I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead which promises to feature “raw” conversations about “life’s challenges.”

Episodes of the series will see Ray sit down with celebrities, chefs, artists, musicians, and other famous faces. The description for the podcast teases “no topic off-limits.” The announcement of the podcast noted that the new audio series would explore “the highs and lows of hard work, sharing raw, honest stories.”

“I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead (quite literally!) is about life’s journeys and what keeps us going,” Ray said in a statement. “It’s unscripted, raw, and real talk. Working fuels me, connecting with people fuels me, and this platform allows for connection and conversation on a more personal level, which really fuels me.”

Joining Ray for the premiere episode on October 22 is Jenny Mollen as the two discuss love, marriage, and how “having no filter has sometimes landed them in hot water.” October 29 brings Billy Crudup of The Morning Show. Others featured in future weeks are Bob Harper, Anne Burrell, Harlan Coben, Jacques Pepin, Jeremy Sisto, and Billy Porter.

The project comes amid health concerns from fans after Ray shared a video in September where she appeared to be slurring as she spoke. It led many on social media to speculate that something might be wrong with Ray and put forward a number of unsubstantiated theories.

A week later Ray took to Instagram to repost a clip from her FYI series Rachael Ray in Tuscany, where she shared her recipe for Rabbit Ragu. However, she didn’t address the fan concerns from her previous video.

Now fans are wondering if the 56-year-old will comment on her podcast as to why she appeared to be slurring, and whether she open up about any health issues she may have.

Certainly, her legion of fans will be eager to hear from her again after her syndicated daytime talk show ended in May 2023 after 17 seasons.

Are you excited about Rachael’s new podcast? Tell us in the comments below.