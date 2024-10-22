See the Cast of ‘The Rookie’ Behind the Scenes on Season 7

We’re not getting a new season of The Rookie in the 2024 calendar year — ABC is holding the cop drama until midseason — but the returning cast, which doesn’t include the exiting Tru Valentino, is working hard on Season 7 episodes.

Well, working hard and playing hard, as the pics and videos below prove.

Check out the stars’ silly, sweet, and not too spoilery social media uploads from the set below… and be sure to read up on The Rookie’s new recurring recruits!

Nathan Fillion

In his Instagram posts, the man behind John Nolan spotted some not-so-secret set surveillance, observed a sign of the times, found himself “a little horse,” got a newspaper shout-out, and praised costar Lisseth Chavez.

Alyssa Diaz

Diaz — a.k.a. Angela Lopez — reveled in the #Wopez vibes alongside costar Shawn Ashmore, snapped a #copmoms selfie with Mekia Cox, celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month with the Rookie cast, and posed for a pic alongside Cox and Chavez.

Richard T. Jones

Jones, who plays Wade Grey on the show, came back to social media with a squad-car selfie, and he went back-to-back with The Rookie costumer Coe Alexander.

Melissa O’Neil

O’Neil posted about how much she loves playing Lucy Chen on The Rookie, “act[ed] a fool” alongside Jones and costar Eric Winter, shared a spoiler-free selfie, chronicled herself re-recording dialogue, and played the filling of a Cox-Chavez sandwich.

Eric Winter

Winter, the actor behind Tim Bradford, got a snapshot of Mid-Wilshire’s finest, posed in the pod car, found Brent Huff (Quigley Smitty) in the break room, took aim during a scene, scoped out new locations for the show, and put in late-night hours.

Mekia Cox

As she returned to play Nyla Harper in Season 7, Cox showed off the cast’s new trailers, gave a shout-out to the show’s stunt doubles, took a pic with her partner in crime, bonded with a former-turned-current costar, and was “all smiles” with Jones and Diaz.

Shawn Ashmore

Ashmore, known to Rookie fans as Wesley Evers, suited up for a number of Season 7 costume reveals from his trailer, and he also shared a video from the pod car.

Jenna Dewan

After welcoming daughter Rhiannon in June, Dewan brought the little one to the Season 7 set as she got back to playing Bailey Nune. And when the actor wasn’t in her character’s firefighter gear, she was showing off her dance moves in her trailer.

Lisseth Chavez

Chavez, meanwhile, “highlighted” her hair color as one of the show’s stylists transformed her into The Rookie’s Celina Juarez.

The Rookie Season 7, 2025, ABC