When Does ‘Heartland’ Season 18 Premiere in the U.S.?

Filming has wrapped on Heartland Season 18, and the family drama’s new episodes have already started airing in Canada. But when do U.S. viewers get to reunite with the Bartlett-Fleming-Morris-Borden family?

The show’s Facebook page announced a wrap on Season 18 on September 9 and said that the season would hit Canadian TV screens on October 6. But American fans may have to wait a while to see the story continue…

When will Heartland Season 18 premiere in the United States?

The most recent season of Heartland premiered in the United States about six months after it premiered in Canada, so given Season 18 premiered on Canada’s CBC TV on October 6, it seems safe to assume the new season will debut on the U.S. streaming service UP Faith & Family in mid-2025, probably in April or May.

Where can I stream Heartland?

This is where it gets tricky. Various streaming services offer seasons of Heartland, but they don’t all have all the seasons. At the moment, you can watch the first 14 Heartland seasons on Peacock and Tubi, the first 15 seasons on Prime Video, and the first 16 seasons on Netflix. And if you subscribe to UP Faith & Family for $5.99/month or $53.99/year — or if you sign up for the streamer’s free trial — you can watch every episode from Season 1 to Season 17.

Who’s in the Season 18 cast?

Based on IMDb credits for Season 18 so far, the new episodes will feature many returning actors, including Amber Marshall (Amy Fleming), Shaun Johnston (Jack Bartlett), Michelle Morgan (Lou Fleming), Chris Potter (Tim Fleming), Kerry James (Caleb Odell), Jessica Steen (Lisa Stillman), Ruby & Emmanuella Spencer (Lyndy Borden), Baye McPherson (Katie Fleming Morris), Michelle Nolden(Jessica Cook), Drew Davis (Logan), and Spencer Lord (Nathan Pryce Jr.).

What’s happening in Season 18?

The Heartland Ranch is in jeopardy in Season 18, faced with devastating drought conditions, according to the Calgary Herald.

Mother Nature didn’t exactly cooperate with that storyline, though, as Marshall told the newspaper. “We were shooting a drought in one of the wettest seasons we’ve ever felt,” she said of the rural Alberta production. “It was quite a challenge showing characters out there talking about how if we don’t have rain, we’re not going to make it, in this lush green pasture.”

Another threat is the neighboring Pryce Beef ranch, Marshall said. “They are selling beef to a lot of the same venues that we would be,” the actor explained. “It’s head-to-head rivalry with your next-door neighbor, and that’s why Lou steps up and tries to use her business background to make a go of the profitable side of the ranch.”

But Amy is torn between her family’s livelihood and her love life. “Amy is becoming very close with Nathan, who is the neighbor they are in direct competition with,” Marshall added. “So, of course, that doesn’t sit well with Amy’s family and it causes some ups and downs in the relationship with him and the family, and she is stuck in the middle of it.”

