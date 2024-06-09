When Is ‘Heartland’ Season 17 Coming to Netflix?

U.S. Heartland fans wanting to watch Season 17 on Netflix will have to wait a while. The Canadian family drama’s 16th season started streaming on Netflix in the United States on June 1, but Season 17 won’t hit the streaming service any time this year.

UP Faith & Family, a commercial-free subscription streaming service, said in a press release that it will be the exclusive U.S. home of Homeland Season 17 — and that Netflix won’t be able to add Season 17 to its U.S. streaming library — until early 2025.

Season 17 debuted on UP Faith & Family on April 25, and the platform rolled out the season’s first five episodes weekly. After a brief midseason hiatus, that weekly release schedule will resume Thursday, June 20.

“Fans of Heartland know that UP Faith & Family continues to be the exclusive home of the newest season and the first place to see all episodes of their favorite series here in the U.S.,” Hector Campos, UP Entertainment’s senior vice president of content strategy and programming, said in the release.

However, U.S. Netflix users do have a lot of Heartland to enjoy, even without Season 17. The show — which is set in the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta, in the rolling foothills of the Rockies — is the longest running one-hour drama in Canadian television history, and the U.S. Netflix library currently hosts all 249 episodes of the first 16 seasons.

Season 17 of Heartland, meanwhile, “is all about embracing the unexpected [and] new experiences and taking the path less traveled,” according to a synopsis. “In the new season, the Bartlett-Fleming family will find themselves excited for the future and ready to embrace new adventures, challenges, and relationships. But no matter how much things may change, Amy [Amber Marshall], Lou [Michelle Morgan], Jack [Shaun Johnson], and Tim [Chris Potter] will continue to fight for what they believe in while staying rooted in the land that has been in the Bartlett-Fleming family for generations.”

Heartland Season 17 Midseason Premiere, Thursday, June 20, UP Faith & Family