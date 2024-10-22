Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Got Her Teeth Fixed! See Before & After Photos

Since her release from prison in December, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has undergone several cosmetic changes, including a new hair color and nose job, and she has now revealed her biggest change yet.

On Monday, October 21, Blanchard took to Instagram to share a video in collaboration with Peppermint Sage Dental, showing off her dramatic dental surgery that saw her missing and silver teeth replaced with a brand new set of sparkly whites.

The slideshow video includes a number of photos of Blanchard’s mouth before and after surgery. This includes close-up pics of Blanchard’s teeth. There is also a snap of Blanchard alongside Dr. Michelle Corcoran, smiling wide and showing off her new set of teeth.

You can see all the before and after teeth photos here.

“Thank you @gypsyrose.ig for trusting us to enhance your smile. We wish you only the best,” Peppermint Sage Dental wrote in the caption.

“I can not thank you enough for the best glow up I could ever dream of,” Blanchard replied in the comments.

Blanchard served seven years in prison for her role in the 2016 murder of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Throughout her childhood, Blanchard underwent numerous surgeries at the request of her mother, including having several of her teeth and salivary glands removed after Dee Dee said she was suffering from tooth decay. Blanchard previously told People that the removal of her salivary was her most painful, unnecessary procedure.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 and has since undergone many significant life changes. She filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson in April and later rekindled her romance with her former flame, Ken Urker. The Lifetime reality star then dyed her hair blond, underwent a rhinoplasty procedure, and revealed she was pregnant with a baby girl.

Speaking about her nose surgery on the Going Deeper with Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken podcast, Blanchard said, “This is something that I had been wanting for a long time. I had been teased for my nose forever, and social media just made that even worse. I was called the nose.”

Blanchard said the surgery gave her more self-confidence and made her “feel like the woman that I want to become.”