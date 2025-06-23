Since 2011, Ree Drummond has given fans insight into her life with her Food Network show The Pioneer Woman, but her new venture will pull the curtains back even more. The celebrity chef announced her family’s new YouTube series on June 20.

The online show is called Drummond Ranch and will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what life is like on the Drummond family ranch. Have been working on this for awhile and am so excited to share this little sneak peek trailer with you,” Ree wrote on Facebook. “If you have missed the ranching/agricultural content on my show in recent years, you might enjoy following this YouTube series!”

She noted that she’ll only be playing a “supporting role” in the show, adding that the “real stars are the cowboys,” including her husband, Ladd Drummond, his brother, Tim, and some of their kids, including daughter Paige, who works on the ranch and got married there (her wedding will be featured on the show, Ree promised).

Of course, she didn’t forget the “cattle, horses, weather, markets, ups, downs, and everything in between,” as well.

In the first look trailer, Ree only appears briefly in one scene where she can be seen cooking up some food for the hungry ranch workers. “She brings the homemade breakfast and it’s time to go,” Ladd notes in the background.

“A new Drummond Ranch series is coming soon!” the video’s description reveals. “Saddle up and come along for the ride as Ladd Drummond, his brother Tim, the kids, and the cowboys show the inner workings of the family agricultural operation. This trailer shows a few glimpses, but the series will cover everything from cows and calves, weather factors, markets, family dynamics, and the work required to keep a cattle ranch functioning and healthy. Stay tuned for episodes soon!”

Recent seasons of The Pioneer Woman have featured less content from the ranch, so this will help to fill that void. Fans are so excited about the upcoming episodes, and they let Ree know it in the comments section of her Facebook post.

“I’m excited to watch these! Can’t wait to see Paige’s wedding!” someone wrote. Another person said, “This is something I didn’t know I needed! So excited for this!” and someone else added, “What a great idea. I just watched the trailer and subscribed to the channel! Looking forward to watching the series.”

The exact premiere date for full episodes has not been confirmed yet.