Ghosts is gearing up for an extra special family event as the show makes way for Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambdukar) parents who will appear in a supersized Christmas episode this winter.

The news was shared during the show’s New York Comic Con Panel where stars Rose McIver, Sheila Carrasco, Brandon Scott Jones, and Román Zaragoza were in attendance. In addition to the Christmas episode announcement, it was also revealed that McIver would direct an upcoming episode this season set to air in 2025.

As fans already know, Season 4 of the CBS comedy will make way for Samantha’s (McIver) father, played by guest star Dean Norris. And when it comes to the new family members from Jay’s life, Sakina Jaffrey will step in to play his mom Champa and Bernard White will portray his father Mahesh.

The one-hour holiday installment airing Thursday, December 19th will see a leaky water heater mishap threaten to ruin holiday plans as Sam and Jay prepare to host his hard-to-please dad and difficult-to-impress mother alongside Jay’s returning sister, Bela (Punam Patel). According to the character descriptions, Champa dotes on Jay, but has minimal patience for her daughter-in-law Sam, who she blames for Jay moving far away. Champa runs the family’s text chain, known as the “Core Four,” which Sam has been dying to be allowed into.

Then there’s Mahesh, who despite secretly respecting his son’s culinary talents, still holds out hope that Jay will become an engineer instead of relying on the high-risk business of Woodstone’s B&B and restaurant. The episodes that Champa and Mahesh will appear in include, “A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1” and “A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 2” which will air back-to-back in that one-hour block.

Ghosts just returned for its fourth season on CBS with Ambudkar, McIver, Zaragoza, Carrasco, Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long all back as their beloved characters. Don’t miss the fun ahead for yourselves. Stay tuned for more on McIver’s directing stint as well as the introduction of Jay’s parents for the holiday episodes this winter.

Ghosts, Season 4, Thursdays, 8:30pm ET/PT, CBS