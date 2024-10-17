For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 1, “Patience.”]

Ghosts finally revealed its latest Woodstone resident in the Season 4 premiere episode, “Patience,” which introduced the titular Puritan spirit determined to exact revenge on Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) after he abandoned her in the dirt surrounding the property hundreds of years ago.

In the Season 3 finale, after his almost-wedding to Nigel (John Hartman), Isaac was lured into the basement by the cholera ghosts, who served him up to Patience, who pulled him into the dirt. Securing him in the cavern she dwells in underground, Patience is looking for answers regarding her abandonment so many years ago.

Planning to hold Isaac there so she isn’t alone, Patience is borderline feral as she mutters her name over and over again. When Isaac indicates that staying underground would make him miss his friends in hopes of swaying her to return him to the mansion, Patience in turn kidnaps Sassappis (Román Zaragoza).

As Isaac’s absence becomes more obvious, the ghosts and “livings,” Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), are led to the basement where they learn that the cholera ghosts gave him up to Patience after he disregarded them.

In order to rescue Isaac, the ghosts make a chain and find Patience’s spot in the dirt, recovering her, Isaac, and Sassappis, introducing a new ghost into the household, but what will Patience’s presence bring to Woodstone? Only time will tell. But with her arrival, we can’t help but imagine the possibilities, especially when it comes to assimilating after years spent away.

Ghosts, Season 4, Thursdays, 8:31/7:31c, CBS