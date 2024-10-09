This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! contestant Andrew Miller came in third place on Tuesday, October 8’s episode, but he held his own and personally triumphed over a serious visual impairment.

The auto claims adjuster from Bristol, Connecticut, faced off against returning champ Mark Fitzpatrick and Gino Montoya. Andrew finished with $4,183 — a respectable score given he was caught between two buzzsaws in Mark, who entered Final Jeopardy with $21,200, and Gino with $17,400 (the former winning his third game for $58,000 total).

Most viewers were unaware of Andrew’s diagnosis as he didn’t share it with Ken Jennings during the show, but he opened up about it, and how accommodating the quiz show was, in the Reddit thread for his episode.

“Andrew here!” he began. “Haven’t watched yet but just want to say this was the best experience of my life. The crew on set was amazing; I’m visually impaired and they made helpful accommodations to the gameplay and were chill about me knocking stuff with my cane all day.”

He also took the loss in stride, adding: “These were definitely not my categories which made it easy to cope with the L knowing my opponents had played so well on such a challenging board. GG boys!”

While Andrew didn’t detail exactly what tweaks producers made for his taping, fans and fellow players praised him in the replies, one writing: “You did great out there!” Opponent Gino buzzed in to say: “Hello Andrew. Great game all around and I’m really glad to have been up there with you and Mark! I hope you’re well and enjoying fatherhood!”

Andrew has X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP), an incurable genetic disease that eventually causes blindness in men, affecting one in 15,000.

According to Beacon Therapeutics, XLRP: “Starts with night blindness in early adolescence and gradually worsens, leading to a narrowing of the peripheral field of vision. Most patients eventually become legally blind in their 40s.”

Andrew is quite active in the R/RetinitisPigmentosa Reddit community, earlier describing being diagnosed when he was 13, getting corrective surgery three years ago, and offering advise to others.