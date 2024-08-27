[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 1, “Once Upon a Time in the West.”]

Only Murders in the Building is back for Season 4 and with it the mystery of Sazz Pataki’s (Jane Lynch) death. Charles’ (Steve Martin) stuntwoman from Brazzos seemingly didn’t make it out of his apartment alive as the premiere episode’s final moments uncovered her remains in The Arconia’s incinerator. But how did she get there?

Below, we’re breaking down all the clues so far and will continue to do so as Season 4 unfolds on Hulu each week. Stay tuned for updates as Charles, Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) tap into their latest case.

Sazz Gone Missing

When Charles returns to his apartment with Oliver and Mabel on the official opening night of Death Rattle, Sazz’s body is nowhere to be found, despite fans seeing her lying on Charles’ kitchen floor at the end of Season 3. Without the initial knowledge of harm to Sazz, the trio carries on not understanding that a crime has been committed there. When Charles reaches out to Sazz, he receives brief responses from her phone, but when the trio heads out west to Los Angeles, he’s met with mail at Sazz’s door, suggesting no one has been around to pick it up.

Eager to find his friend, Charles believes he spots Sazz at a party for the movie that’s being made about the Only Murders podcast, only to discover it’s Scott Bakula, who like Charles, hasn’t seen or heard from Sazz. This raises major alarm bells.

Sazz’s Own Clues

When Charles convinces Oliver and Mabel to visit Sazz’s apartment with him, they find a bevy of clues scattered across her desk. The only problem? It’s a bunch of gibberish to the trio who have a tough time deciphering their meaning. Among some of the notable teases is a paper that has “West Tower Arconia,” written on it, as well as papers that have number codes, and the words “Long Game” and “Dudenoff” on them. What could they mean? Only time will tell.

Howard’s Cadaver Dog Gravey

Howard’s (Michael Cyril Creighton) new dog, Gravey, was vital in cracking the initial case as Mabel learned the pup was a cadaver dog, explaining the pet’s freakout when visiting Charles’ apartment. Taking this information back to New York, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver seek out Howard’s help in sniffing out Sazz’s remains, found in The Arconia’s incinerator.

As for stepping outside of the cat-guy label by adopting a dog, Creighton tells TV Insider, “I think it’s great. I think that his passion for animals is just growing and growing. I just thought he was a cat guy, but I’m so delighted to find out. He’s also a dog [guy].” Could Howard’s dog get more involved with the case? Stay tuned to find out.

The Bullet Hole

Following Sazz’s death, Charles hears whistling in his apartment and learns after the fact that it’s being caused by a bullet hole in his window, serving as evidence of Sazz’s murder. When doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca) calls Charles while away in Los Angeles, he notes that he’s working on having the window replaced after receiving a note requesting such, but Charles realizes someone is trying to cover up the evidence and asks Lester to refrain from changing anything. Could analysis of the bullet hole help point Charles, Mabel, and Oliver in the direction of Sazz’s killer? Stay tuned as Season 4 continues on Hulu.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 4, Tuesdays, Hulu