‘RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose’s Teenage Daughter Rushed to ICU

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose is asking for prayers as she announced her daughter Bobbie was transported to the ICU (intensive care unit) by ambulance. Through her Instagram story on October 6, she revealed her 14-year-old had suffered severe asthma exacerbation.

“My beautiful community please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose,” Whitney wrote to her followers. “I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable but we need prayers and good vibes right now.”

The 38-year-old provided an additional update in an October 7 Instagram story post thanking people for their love and support for Bobbie. “We feel your energy,” she said. “Unfortunately, we do not have any update at this time. Please keep praying for our angel.” There haven’t been other reports on the status of her daughter at press time.

Along with Bobbie, Rose has an 11-year-old son named Brooks with Justin Rose. Justin already had sons Austin, Christopher, and Trey from his first marriage. Justin posted on his social media video of Bobbie being loaded into the ambulance. He asked for “Thoughts and prayers for a baby girl today. Struggling with her breathing!”

The reality star gave a glimpse into how much Rose loves her daughter in an April post for Bobbie’s 14th birthday. She said, “My baby girl is growing up and I am so proud of her. My side kid and bestie for life.” Justin also will also share fun family content. He posted a fun video of Bobbie having the time of her life dancing at a Taylor Swift concert.

Rose has been part of the RHOSLC since the show was added to the franchise in 2020. Season 5 is currently airing now on Bravo. Rose and Lisa Barlow had been embroiled in a feud with Whitney going as far as to call Lisa a villain during a “The Viall Files” podcast appearance. The two had a heated conversation at a “Besos” Galentine’s Day party at the start of the season. Hoping a change of scenery could ease some of the hostility, Rose invites the ladies to Milwaukee for a girls’ trip. The October 8 episode follows the second day for the group.