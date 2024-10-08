See Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Holly Celebrate Engagement on Night Out With Friends

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly spent a night on the town to celebrate her engagement. During an October 6 Instagram post, the 24-year-old gave us a look at her good time with friends. This came after British Olympic gold medalist swimmer Adam Peaty popped the question as revealed on a September 12 Instagram post.

Holly appeared to approve of the plans writing, “Spicy margs & tacos – the girls did good ️‍♀️.” The first of the series of photos included the model and influencer all smiles with a festive big pink ring balloon.

She appeared to be having a good time with it walking around the streets of London. Then there was a closeup photo of a butterfly decorated and clipped to the glass, a beautiful landscape shot, snaps with a friend, and heart-shaped mirrors. There was also a framed photo of the bride-to-be with her husband-to-be. It’s the same one seen on Instagram when the news of the engagement was shared. Love looked to be felt throughout the evening.

Holly and her English swimmer beau dated for around a year-and-a-half before taking their relationship public during the summer of 2022. They first met when Peaty was on British TV show Strictly Come Dancing along with Ramsay’s sister Tilly. Ramsay announced the engagement last month in a post showing off a ring. She wrote, “I’m marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I’m feeling right now.”

The feeling was mutual for Peaty, who called himself “truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring, and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace.” He promised on the Instagram post to “always love you with all my heart.”

Peaty’s ex and mother of his son George, Eirlanedd Munro gave her blessing. She shared a statement with MailOnline saying, “‘I’d like to take the opportunity to say how wonderful Holly is. Munro continued, “She is nothing but a positive presence in our lives. She is so gentle and kind, that I couldn’t wish for a better stepmother for my son. We’re so glad about the news and are wishing them the best.”

Holly has been in wedding planning mode ever since. One thing about the reception we do know is the food will be next level. Gordon Ramsay wouldn’t accept anything less! Holly Ramsay is one of Gordon’s six children. There is Megan, Holly’s fraternal twin brother Jack Scott, Tilly, Oscar James, and youngest Jesse James.