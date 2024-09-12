Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Holly Gets Engaged to Olympic Swimmer Adam Peaty

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Gordon Ramsay‘s daughter Holly has announced she is engaged to British Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty, telling the world, “I am marrying my best friend.”

Holly, who has appeared with her celebrity chef father on Hell’s Kitchen and the British cooking reality series Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, made the announcement on Instagram where she showed off her engagement ring in a series of photos.

“I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still [remember] how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you,” Holly wrote in the caption.

“Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife,” she continued. I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so greatful [sic] to be in his life and I cannot wait for more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay (@hollyramsayy)

“Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever,” she added before quoting a Bible verse. “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13.”

Peaty is an English competitive swimmer who won the gold medal in the 100 metre breaststroke at the 2016 Summer Olympics, which he retained at the 2020 Summer Olympics in 2021. He took home the silver medal in the same event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Peaty also won the gold the mixed 4×100-meter medley relay with his Team GB teammates in 2020.

The athlete has a four-year-old son, George, from a previous relationship, which ended in August 2022.

Sharing the engagement news on his own Instagram page, Peaty wrote, “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty)

He added, “You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness. You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become.”

Peaty also said Holly’s family have always “treated me so generously” and that he “can’t wait to be joined with them too.”

“Seeing you show the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face,” he concluded. “I promise to always love you with all my heart.”

Gordon also shared an Instagram post congratulating the happy couple, writing, “Congratulations to this gorgeous girl @hollyramsayy….so happy for you and @adam_peaty ! Hols, watching you become the woman you are today with your kindness and your love is absolutely infectious…Adam is a very lucky man ! Welcome to the family.”