Ed Wheeler Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Law & Order’ Actor Was 88

Ed Wheeler, who has guest starred in numerous TV shows and films as well as stage productions, died at the age of 88.

Wheeler died of respiratory failure due to pneumonia complications in the Englewood Hospital in New Jersey on August 21, according to his wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler, via Deadline. “His life was a testament to perseverance, creativity and the power of generosity and kindness,” she said in a statement. “Ed will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

His wife also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. It reads, in part: “In loving memory of my beloved husband, Ed Wheeler. You brought light, laughter and love into every corner of my life and the lives of all who knew you. Your talent, dedication and passion were unmatched—whether on stage, in front of the camera or behind the scenes. From national commercials to the esteemed Negro Ensemble Company, your presence was felt and cherished. My Honey Ed, you were more than just a public figure; you were a guiding light, a supportive partner and my heart. We built a life and created art together, and your legacy will continue to inspire. I will forever miss your voice, your wisdom and your generosity.” Check out the full post below.

Wheeler was born on February 18, 1936 in Brooklyn, and his start in the business came via TV commercials. His first onscreen credit came with a two-parter of Watch Your Mouth in 1978. He followed that up with roles on 3-2-1 Contact, The Core of the Apple, ABC Afterschool Specials, Monsters, and more TV shows. He also guest starred in shows such as New York Undercover, Third Watch, Whoopi, and Hope & Faith (pictured above, with Kelly Ripa, Faith Ford, and Jenny McCarthy). He also appeared in six episodes of Law & Order from 1992 to 2004 as six different characters. His final onscreen role came in a guest spot on Blue Bloods in its first season in 2010.

Wheeler’s first film role came in 1987’s Broadcast News, and he followed that up with The Kill Reflex, Presumed Innocent, Heaven Is a Playground, Godzilla, and more films. His theater credits include Two Trains Running, Zooman and the Sign, East Texas Hot Links, Cuttin’ Up, and others. In 2017, he received the Living Legend Award from the National Black Theatre Festival for his contributions to American theater and the entertainment industry. He and his wife also co-executive produced the short Keepers of the Flame.

Wheeler’s survivors include his wife, nieces, and nephews, as well as other members of his extended family.