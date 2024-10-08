What exactly is going on with Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and Andrea (Yaya DaCosta), who previously faced off in court, in the intriguing Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 photo above? TV Insider turned to DaCosta and showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez to find out.

“Mickey is a really charismatic—” Humphrey began to say before hesitating to add more. But the showrunners could speak to their changing dynamic now that they’re not on opposite sides of the courtroom.

“He values and she values their sparring and their sparring outside of the courtroom, I think, is more a flirtation and a mutual respect,” Rodriguez teases. “We’re going to see that relationship grow.”

DaCosta echoes that sentiment. “The energy between them still holds the foundational kind of competitive nature, the tension, but it’s expressed in Season 3 in a different way,” she previews. “It’s like in school, when you come home and complain, ‘James hit me.’ They’re like, ‘Well, sometimes people don’t know how to express themselves when they’re really curious about you or when they might like you.’ It’s almost kind of like that.”

Humphrey also notes that the show isn’t just about Mickey Haller as a defense attorney but also “Mickey Haller the person and all the many facets of his life, which includes obviously his relationship with his ex-wives [Neve Campbell‘s Maggie and Becki Newton‘s Lorna] and in Season 2, his relationship with Lisa Trammell [Lana Parrilla]. And so we’re always interested in exploring every aspect of his life.”

With these relationships, the show also demonstrates how Mickey “thrives because he surrounds himself with strong women,” adds Rodriguez. “It’s one of my favorite things about the character [and] the show. He gravitates towards strong women. He’s raising a strong woman. He likes the challenge of being around women that challenge him. He very much loves being surrounded by strong women, and that’s a hallmark of the show.”

Mickey’s not the only one being challenged by a tough case in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3. Andrea takes on a domestic violence case that’s “very emotional for her and feels very personal,” Rodriguez reveals.

As we saw in Season 2, “she was very much somebody that prided herself on beating Mickey every single time she ever went up against him and she’s a force to be reckoned with. This is somebody that does not lose cases and this is somebody that doesn’t screw up,” explains Rodriguez. “We wanted to explore what happens when somebody that’s so sure of themselves and strives for perfection, when something disrupts that, what happens to that character? How do they deal with it professionally? How do they deal with it emotionally and what does that change in them?”

She doesn’t handle it well, says DaCosta. “As Andrea, I am used to having my stuff together. I play by the book, I know the rules, and I follow them. I believe fully in what I do, and I’m a good guy. I’m on the good side. I’m on the right side of these cases more often than not.” How the case plays out in Season 3 “is absolutely devastating to my character, and so I think it’s a real opportunity for learning and growth for Andrea,” she says. “And while she doesn’t handle it smoothly in the beginning, I think she comes to a new place of strength because of it.”

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, October 17, Netflix