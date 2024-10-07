The Irrational may have a big cliffhanger to address when Season 2 premieres (October 8 on NBC)—who kidnapped Rose (Karen David)?!—but it’s also going to be, at least in part, business as usual for professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin). TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the drama’s return—with insight from Martin himself as he breaks down the scene.

“This scene hearkens back to me and my ex-wife, Marissa, played by Maahra [Hill]. We’re working very tightly together in sort of a little sting operation,” Martin shares as a clip of the scene plays.

“One of my favorite things about when Alec gets into these spaces is he gets to be an actor in the room. And that sounds funny coming from an actor, but he gets to be an actor as well. So it was a lot of fun playing that scene,” he adds.

Martin also likes the scenes of Alec teaching his class. “Whatever we’re learning in class that day drives the story of the show. So I almost get to set the story up in class, if you will, for not only my class but the audience as well,” he explains. “I think that’s when I probably feel the most Alec Mercer is teaching in the class. I still absolutely adore these kids in the classrooms because I know they’re paid to be there, but they really do listen hard and I always enjoy teaching and maybe I’m meant to be a teacher in some way, shape, or form.” Watch the full video above for more.

The Irrational Season 2 begins with “Collateral Damage.” When Rose goes missing, Alec quickly discovers this is no ordinary kidnapping. While Rose plays a dangerous game to stall for time, Alec takes matters into his own hands to find her.

The Irrational, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, October 8, 10/9c, NBC