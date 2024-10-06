‘SNL’: The Lonely Island Debuts First New Digital Short on Show in 6 Years

The Lonely Island is back with a business pitch — an app called Sushi Glory Hole, where “instead of strange [bleep], you’d be getting a snack.”

In a digital short debuting in Saturday Night Live’s October 5 episode, Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer’s entrepreneur characters present a fishy idea to investors, played by Bowen Yang, Maya Rudolph, and Kenan Thompson.

“Sushi Glory Hole, makes too much [bleep] sense not to do it / Fish through a hole, you know there ain’t nothing to it,” Samberg raps in the bit. “And there is no scenario in which you wouldn’t want it / So drop to your knees, open wide, and get ready for some rice with fish on it.”

As the pitch continues, the duo lays out a hypothetical: “Hear us out: You forgot to eat, now you’re out and about / but you wanna be discreet / Can’t be eatin’ omakase in the middle of the street, no / Then you open the app, SGH is all over the map / So you head to a club, hit the bathroom stall / Find the sushi-sized hole in the bathroom wall / Then make a wish, and prepare for some shockingly high-grade fish.”

And that’s not all. “You know I’m fooling with yuzu where you would usually doo-doo / And if you got fund approval, you’re who we’re trying to get through to,” Samberg raps.

Adds Schaffer, “Hey, and no gimmicky roles / Just strictly nigiri coming out of the holes.”

The Lonely Island, a group that also includes Jorma Taccone, last contributed to SNL in 2018, when they joined Natalie Portman for “Natalie’s Rap 2.” Their other viral digital shorts include “Lazy Sunday,” “D*ck in a Box,” and “I’m on a Boat”… none of which, regrettably, involved “sushi being fed through a hole in the wall.”

Samberg, who wrote for and starred in SNL between 2005 and 2012, has also appeared in two Season 50 cold opens so far on the NBC show, playing Doug Emhoff, second gentleman of the United States. Those sketches also feature Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris, fellow SNL alum Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden, and comedian Jim Gaffigan as vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC