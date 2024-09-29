Hannah Einbinder’s ‘SNL’ Cameo Was More Than Just a ‘Hacks’ Reunion (VIDEO)

Hannah Einbinder made a surprise cameo in Saturday Night Live’s landmark 50th season premiere on Saturday, September 28, joining host Jean Smart in introducing musical guest Jelly Roll’s performance of the song “Liar.”

Einbinder’s appearance shouldn’t be that much of a surprise: She and Smart are the lead stars of the Max comedy Hacks, but Einbinder is also part of the SNL family as the daughter of original cast member Laraine Newman.

Newman joined Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, George Coe, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Michael O’Donoghue, and Gilda Radner in the SNL Season 1 cast in 1975 and stayed on the NBC sketch-comedy show for five years. She married voice actor Chad Einbinder in 1991, and the couple welcomed Einbinder in 1995.

Newman will be played by Emily Fairn in the upcoming movie about SNL‘s very first episode, Saturday Night, coming to theaters on October 11.

Einbinder gave props to her mom in a SiriusXM interview this June, saying her comedy sensibility is a credit to Newman.

“She showed me really cool comedy from a very young age. Like, she would play comedy albums for me in the car, and so she really had an impact on my taste and my sensibility,” Einbinder said. “You know, she wasn’t playing Lenny Bruce or anything like that, but she was doing Bob Newhart and Steve Martin and a lot of L.A. alternative comics like the Sklar Brothers and Dana Gould and Maria Bamford, Patton Oswalt, Janeane Garofalo … Brian Posehn… Zach Galifianakis. But yeah, I feel really like I was steeped in comedy forever.”

Newman made headlines this month for criticizing The Bear and its classification as a comedy during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Shortly after The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas scored the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series trophy — winning over Einbinder and other nominees — Newman lambasted the show on X. “F—. THE. BEAR!” she wrote in a now-deleted post, per People.

In follow-up X posts, Newman wrote, “I think The Bear is a great show, but [in my humble opinion], it’s not a comedy — not even a dark comedy. … I regret that post, and I think the actress who won is wonderful in that role. But the other people in the various categories that lost to The Bear, in my opinion, [were] robbed.”

