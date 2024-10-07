We know the kind of agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs becomes at NCIS thanks to the 19 seasons we saw of him (Mark Harmon) on the original series. But not everyone wanted him there in the beginning, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the series premiere of the prequel, NCIS: Origins, reveals.

In our first look at the October 14 episode, Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) meets with Cliff Wheeler (Patrick Fischler) to discuss the case—bones were found in the victim’s home, so could something Satanic be involved?—but before he can leave his office, the conversation turns to the newest hire: Gibbs (Austin Stowell).

“How’d your boy do out there?” Wheeler asks. Franks says Gibbs “did great.” But Wheeler warns, “If he’s not up to snuff, I want your word you’re going to cut him loose.” Franks agrees but assures him, “You ain’t got to worry about Gibbs. He’s capable.”

Wheeler isn’t so sure, calling him “crazy” since “He failed his psych eval. That is the definition of crazy. And if my wife and daughter were murdered, I would be crazy, too.” Watch the full clip above for more from Franks and Wheeler about Gibbs.

NCIS: Origins begins with a two-hour premiere, “Enter Sandman,” on Monday, October 14, at 9/8c on CBS. (It moves to its usual time slot of 10/9c the following week.) The series, narrated by Harmon, takes place in 1991, as Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks. The series also stars Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan, and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland.

This first case will “bounce off of our characters in a really emotional way,” co-showrunner David J. North told TV Insider as part of our Fall Preview. With it, “Gibbs is thrown into this job and he’s in over his head, but in a way, this case is tailor-made for him, so he has an opportunity to shine,” said co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal.

What are you most looking forward to seeing in the NCIS prequel? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS: Origins, 2-Hour Series Premiere, Monday, October 14, 9/8c, CBS