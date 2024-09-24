It’s a new broadcast season, and so that means new shows that are sure to become your favorites. But with so much to watch—and the possibility that you don’t even have cable—you don’t have to tune in live to check everything out.

Each broadcast network has a streaming service on which new episodes of its shows are made available the next day or may even be streaming live night-of. There are new comedies (like Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Happy’s Place), dramas (such as Brilliant Minds, Doctor Odyssey, and Murder in a Small Town), and unscripted shows (The Golden Bachelorette and The Summit). The popular NCIS franchise is also expanding with the prequel Origins, and there are new rescuers on TV with Rescue: HI-Surf. There’s sure to be something you’d like to check out.

And so we’ve rounded up all the new network shows below with how to watch episodes on a streaming service (and when they’ll be available).