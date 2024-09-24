How to Watch ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,’ ‘Doctor Odyssey’ & More New Broadcast Shows on Streaming

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage,' 'Doctor Odyssey,' and 'Happy's Place'
It’s a new broadcast season, and so that means new shows that are sure to become your favorites. But with so much to watch—and the possibility that you don’t even have cable—you don’t have to tune in live to check everything out.

Each broadcast network has a streaming service on which new episodes of its shows are made available the next day or may even be streaming live night-of. There are new comedies (like Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Happy’s Place), dramas (such as Brilliant MindsDoctor Odyssey, and Murder in a Small Town), and unscripted shows (The Golden Bachelorette and The Summit). The popular NCIS franchise is also expanding with the prequel Origins, and there are new rescuers on TV with Rescue: HI-Surf. There’s sure to be something you’d like to check out.

And so we’ve rounded up all the new network shows below with how to watch episodes on a streaming service (and when they’ll be available).

Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf
Rafy / NBC

Brilliant Minds

Zachary Quinto stars as a revolutionary neurologist who has an unconventional approach to treating his patients. The series is inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks. (Read our Fall Preview here.)

Premiere date: Monday, September 23

Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock (live with Peacock Premium Plus, next day)

Joshua Jackson in Doctor Odyssey
ABC/Disney

Doctor Odyssey

Joshua Jackson stars as Max, the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore. (Read our Fall Preview here.)

Premiere date: Thursday, September 26, 9/8c

Network: ABC

Streaming: Hulu (next day)

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister in 'Young Sheldon'
Bill Inoshita / Warner Bros.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

The Young Sheldon sequel follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.

Premiere date: Thursday, October 17, 8/7c

Network: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ (live and next day)

Joan Vassos — 'The Golden Bachelorette'
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

The Golden Bachelorette

Joan Vassos is looking for a second chance at love in her golden years. The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities. (Read our Fall Preview here.)

Premiere date: Wednesday, September 18

Network: ABC

Streaming: Hulu (next day)

Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Reba McEntire as Bobbie — 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin/NBC

Happy's Place

Reba McEntire plays Bobbie, who inherits her father’s tavern and is surprised to discover she has a new business partner (Belissa Escobedo)—a twentysomething who is also the half-sister that she never knew she had. The series also reunites McEntire and her Reba costar Melissa Peterman. (Read our Fall Preview here.)

Premiere date: Friday, October 18, 8/7c

Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock (live with Peacock Premium Plus, next day)

Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, and Kaitlin Olson— 'High Potential' Series Premiere
Disney/David Bukach

High Potential

Kaitlin Olson plays a single mom with an exceptional mind whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). The series is based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).

Premiere date: Monday, September 23

Network: ABC

Streaming: Hulu (next day)

Jason Ritter as Julian Jr., Kathy Bates as Matty, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia in 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 2 - 'Rome, in a Day'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matlock

Kathy Bates plays Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. ((Read our Fall Preview here, and get scoop on the premiere twist here.)

Premiere date: Sunday, September 22; second episode Thursday, October 17, 9/8c

Network: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ (live and next day)

Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk in 'Murder in a Small Town'
Fox

Murder in a Small Town

Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) moves to a quiet, coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work but quickly learns the gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets. He’ll need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. Kristin Kreuk plays Cassandra Lee, a local librarian who becomes Karl’s muse, foil, and romantic interest.

Premiere date: Tuesday, September 24, 8/7c

Network: Fox

Streaming: Hulu (next day)

Austin Stowell in 'NCIS: Origins'
Greg Gayne/CBS

NCIS: Origins

Austin Stowell plays a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, as he starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). Mark Harmon narrates. (Read our Fall Preview here.)

Premiere date: Monday, October 14, 9/8c (regular time slot, 10/9c)

Network: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ (live and next day)

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. — 'Poppa's House'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Poppa's House

Father and son Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. star in this comedy in which the former plays a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. (Read our Fall Preview here.)

Premiere date: Monday, October 21, 8:30/7:30c

Network: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ (live and next day)

Robbie Magasiva as Sonny and Arielle Kebbel as Em — 'Rescue: HI-Surf' Series Premiere
Zach Dougan / FOX

Rescue: HI-Surf

The new rescue drama follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.

Premiere date: Sunday, September 22 (regular time period, Monday, September 23)

Network: Fox

Streaming: Hulu (next day)

Allison Tolman as Alex — 'St. Denis Medical'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

St. Denis Medical

This mockumentary starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, and others, follows an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. (Read our Fall Preview here.)

Premiere date: Tuesday, November 12, 8/7c

Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock (live with Peacock Premium Plus, next day)

'The Summit' Cast
Sean Beale/CBS

The Summit

Sixteen strangers—with their backpacks each containing an equal share of $1 million—embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the treacherous New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a distant, towering mountain. The group must traverse an exhausting distance in just 14 days in order to win the cash they are carrying. But not everyone will make it, as these strangers must work together to tackle the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak. If the group fails to reach the peak in time, all the prize money will be lost. The series is hosted by Manu Bennett.

Premiere date: Sunday, September 29, 9/8c; second episode Wednesday, October 9, 9:30/8:30c

Network: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ (live and next day)

'Universal Basic Guys'
Fox

Universal Basic Guys

The new animated comedy follows two brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies, who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. They use their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.

Premiere date: Sunday, September 8

Network: Fox

Streaming: Hulu (next day)

