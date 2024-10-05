HBO’s Satirical ‘Franchise,’ American Music Awards Turns 50, ‘SEAL Team’ Signs Off, Ellen’s Breakthrough
The HBO comedy The Franchise goes behind the chaotic scenes of a big-budget superhero movie. CBS marks the 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards with a two-hour retrospective of archival and new performances. After seven seasons on CBS and Paramount+, SEAL Team ends its mission in the series finale. CNN’s TV on the Edge remembers the history-making moment when Ellen DeGeneres and her TV character came out as gay in 1997.
The Franchise
SUNDAY: All is not well in the Maximum (think Marvel) Cinematic Universe, when a satirical comedy from producer-writers of Veep and Succession goes behind the chaotic scenes of a big-budget superhero movie, the ridiculous Tecto: Eye of the Storm. We witness the madness through the eyes of overworked and underappreciated first assistant director Daniel (Himesh Patel), who’s putting out fires and stroking egos, playing middleman and fixer between a fickle studio and a mercurial director (Daniel Brühl). Lolly Adefope (the U.K. Ghosts) is his third A.D., bringing the droll snark, and Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) is an ambitious producer who worries that their film, a mere cog in a groaning galaxy of interconnected blockbusters, has become a “refugee camp for displaced I.P. (intellectual property).” Billy Magnussen and Richard E. Grant are Tecto’s combative stars, all working toward a product that only the most dedicated fanboy would ever want to see. “We just keep the trains running,” says Daniel. “Who cares what’s on them?” (See the full review.)
American Music Awards
SUNDAY: Created by Dick Clark for ABC in 1974, the AMAs have moved to a new network, which celebrates the ceremony’s 50-year history with a two-hour special weaving archival footage with new performances. Headlining legends include Mariah Carey, Green Day, Chaka Khan with Sheila E., Gladys Knight, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, with Jennifer Hudson delivering a tribute to Whitney Houston, Kane Brown honoring country music’s legacy with medley, Brad Paisley saluting the late Charley Pride, and RAYE performing James Brown’s iconic “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” capping a retrospective of American Music Awards of Merit recipients. The next American Music Awards ceremony will air in 2025.
SEAL Team
SUNDAY: After seven seasons of harrowing missions that have tested these elite soldiers’ souls, the military drama signs off with a series finale (titled “The Last Word”) blending its signature action with reflections on the toll of combat. “War always has the last word,” says one of Bravo Team’s targets, which resonates with team leader Jason (David Boreanaz) and his soon-to-retire buddy Ray (Neil Brown Jr.), who are each seeking purpose and redemption. Jason wonders if “warriors aren’t meant to survive the battlefield,” and a return trip to Afghanistan gives him a chance to find new perspective—and maybe even chill enough to be able to enjoy his daughter Emma’s (Kerri Medders) wedding.
TV On the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture
SUNDAY: The TV-on-TV docuseries looks back at one of the 1990s’ breakthrough cultural moments: Ellen DeGeneres coming out in public (on the cover of Time) at the same time her TV character in Ellen came out, reaching an audience of 44 million. This preceded hits like Will & Grace, which probably couldn’t have happened without Ellen’s example at a time when, as one observer notes, “There was just no coming out for someone who wanted to hit the big time.” Ellen’s 1997 “Puppy Episode” was a sensation, winning an Emmy and a Peabody, and while the show itself couldn’t survive the resulting firestorm and ABC’s trepidation (adding adult content advisories as if “there’s something wrong with it”), Ellen’s career ultimately flourished and TV has never been quite the same.
The Penguin
SUNDAY: A flashback reveals young Victor’s (Rhenzy Feliz) life before the tragic flood, but now the kid is drowning in intrigue as his boss Oz “Penguin” Cobb (Colin Farrell) and mob-family outlier Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) conspire to make a move on Gotham’s drug trade. Oz walks a dangerous tightrope (not easy for someone of his girth), playing the Falcone and Maroni crime families against each other. “America’s a hustle,” Oz tells his protégé, and it’s going to require Victor to toughen up to survive.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid (Saturday, 7/6c, CNN): A documentary profiles influential and outspoken political strategist James Carville during a tumultuous campaign season.
- The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker (Saturday, 8/7c, Great American Family): Candace Cameron Bure stars in the channel’s first mystery franchise as a criminologist who returns to her Texas hometown of Sweet River, where she works with her sheriff brother (Aaron Ashmore) to solve a murder at a local winery.
- Autumn at Apple Hill (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): Channel favorite Erin Cahill stars as a divorcee renovating an inn she inherited, clashing with a hotel CFO (Wes Brown) who might not be the enemy he seems.
- Svengoolie’s Halloween Boonanza (Saturday, 8/7c, MeTV): The horror host kicks off the channel’s monthlong Halloween celebration with screenings of 1939’s Son of Frankenstein and 1957’s Monster That Challenged the World. The channel also features Halloween-themed cartoons (starting at 7 am/6c), a full day of Halloween-themed Western episodes (starting at 10 am/9c), more toons overnight (starting at 1 am/12c), and on Sunday, a marathon lineup of Halloween-themed sitcom episodes (starting at 10 am/9c).
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30 pm/PT, NBC): Comedian Nate Bargatze returns for his second time as guest host, with Coldplay making their eighth appearance as musical guest.
- 15 Years of 30 for 30 (Sunday, 7/6c, ESPN2): Comedian Roy Wood Jr. hosts a countdown of the top films from the acclaimed sports documentary series.
- The Chosen (Sunday, 8/7c, The CW): While celebrating Hanukkah, Matthew (Paras Patel) confronts Judas (Luke Dimyan), resulting in havoc for the disciples.
- The Simpsons (Sunday, 8/7c, Fox): Having survived its mock series finale last week, the long-running animated comedy spoofs HBO’s The White Lotus when the family vacations at a posh resort. Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman is a guest voice, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his role of Sideshow Bob.
- The Real Housewives of Potomac (Sunday, 8/7c, Bravo): The ninth season opens with fallout from Karen Huger’s car accident and DUI charge. Joining the cast: former QVC host Stacey Rusch and entrepreneur Keiarna Stewart.
- Sunday Night Football (Sunday, 8:15 pm/ET, NBC): The Dallas Cowboys face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the prime-time matchup.
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol (Sunday, 9/8c, AMC): Carol (Melissa McBride) and her flying friend Ash (Manish Dayal) take further steps toward Europe with a fateful pit stop in Greenland, while in France, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Gabrielle (Clémence Poésy) get an unpleasant surprise on a rescue mission.