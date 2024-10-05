HBO’s Satirical ‘Franchise,’ American Music Awards Turns 50, ‘SEAL Team’ Signs Off, Ellen’s Breakthrough

Colin Hutton / HBO

The Franchise

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: All is not well in the Maximum (think Marvel) Cinematic Universe, when a satirical comedy from producer-writers of Veep and Succession goes behind the chaotic scenes of a big-budget superhero movie, the ridiculous Tecto: Eye of the Storm. We witness the madness through the eyes of overworked and underappreciated first assistant director Daniel (Himesh Patel), who’s putting out fires and stroking egos, playing middleman and fixer between a fickle studio and a mercurial director (Daniel Brühl). Lolly Adefope (the U.K. Ghosts) is his third A.D., bringing the droll snark, and Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) is an ambitious producer who worries that their film, a mere cog in a groaning galaxy of interconnected blockbusters, has become a “refugee camp for displaced I.P. (intellectual property).” Billy Magnussen and Richard E. Grant are Tecto’s combative stars, all working toward a product that only the most dedicated fanboy would ever want to see. “We just keep the trains running,” says Daniel. “Who cares what’s on them?” (See the full review.)

American Music Awards

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: Created by Dick Clark for ABC in 1974, the AMAs have moved to a new network, which celebrates the ceremony’s 50-year history with a two-hour special weaving archival footage with new performances. Headlining legends include Mariah Carey, Green Day, Chaka Khan with Sheila E., Gladys Knight, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, with Jennifer Hudson delivering a tribute to Whitney Houston, Kane Brown honoring country music’s legacy with medley, Brad Paisley saluting the late Charley Pride, and RAYE performing James Brown’s iconic “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” capping a retrospective of American Music Awards of Merit recipients. The next American Music Awards ceremony will air in 2025.

SEAL Team

Series Finale

SUNDAY: After seven seasons of harrowing missions that have tested these elite soldiers’ souls, the military drama signs off with a series finale (titled “The Last Word”) blending its signature action with reflections on the toll of combat. “War always has the last word,” says one of Bravo Team’s targets, which resonates with team leader Jason (David Boreanaz) and his soon-to-retire buddy Ray (Neil Brown Jr.), who are each seeking purpose and redemption. Jason wonders if “warriors aren’t meant to survive the battlefield,” and a return trip to Afghanistan gives him a chance to find new perspective—and maybe even chill enough to be able to enjoy his daughter Emma’s (Kerri Medders) wedding.

TV On the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture

9/8c

SUNDAY: The TV-on-TV docuseries looks back at one of the 1990s’ breakthrough cultural moments: Ellen DeGeneres coming out in public (on the cover of Time) at the same time her TV character in Ellen came out, reaching an audience of 44 million. This preceded hits like Will & Grace, which probably couldn’t have happened without Ellen’s example at a time when, as one observer notes, “There was just no coming out for someone who wanted to hit the big time.” Ellen’s 1997 “Puppy Episode” was a sensation, winning an Emmy and a Peabody, and while the show itself couldn’t survive the resulting firestorm and ABC’s trepidation (adding adult content advisories as if “there’s something wrong with it”), Ellen’s career ultimately flourished and TV has never been quite the same.

The Penguin

9/8c

SUNDAY: A flashback reveals young Victor’s (Rhenzy Feliz) life before the tragic flood, but now the kid is drowning in intrigue as his boss Oz “Penguin” Cobb (Colin Farrell) and mob-family outlier Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) conspire to make a move on Gotham’s drug trade. Oz walks a dangerous tightrope (not easy for someone of his girth), playing the Falcone and Maroni crime families against each other. “America’s a hustle,” Oz tells his protégé, and it’s going to require Victor to toughen up to survive.

