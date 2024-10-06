Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

A toxic chlorine cloud of death that needs to be contained? You know the members of the 126 are going to volunteer to take care of it, and that’s exactly what happens in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 7 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

In the conclusion of the three-parter to open the fifth and final season of the Fox drama, the 126 continues to deal with the train derailment emergency and now that aforementioned chlorine gas leak. Paul (Brian Michael Smith) and Marjan (Natacha Karam) have gathered the supplies needed to seal the leak on a train car, and Owen (Rob Lowe) is ready to put himself in the most dangerous position when he’s called to the command tent; the city sent in suits from emergency management who want to talk to him, and they’re not asking.

Owen looks for a volunteer, and both Paul and Marjan immediately step up. “Let me be clear: This will not get you the lieutenant job,” he tells the two who are looking to fill the spot left by Judd’s (Jim Parrack) retirement. That doesn’t change anything for either of them. Marjan ends up being the one to seal the train car, but first, they must make sure her suit’s as close as possible to airtight.

Owen, in the command tent, warns Marjan over the radio, “Our PPEs aren’t designed to stand up to chlorine gas. It starts leaking, you holler. It gets too intense, we abort, are we clear?” Watch the full sneak peek above for more—including things going horribly wrong with the patch job.

Also coming up in “Cl2,” Owen names the station’s new lieutenant as Judd finds a path forward.

When it comes to this choice Owen has to make, which he has been struggling with, “now that [he] has gotten so used to people leaving him, he’s afraid at the end of the day that whichever one he doesn’t pick may end up leaving the firehouse. And so he’s just paralyzed. And so we use this train derailment to kind of play out this drama,” co-showrunner Rashad Raisani told us ahead of the season.

