Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 Episode 2 “Trainwrecks.”]

The good news: There’s going to be another wedding on 9-1-1: Lone Star before it ends! The not-so-good news: There’s a lot to get through before then.

Take, for instance, the fact that Tommy (Gina Torres), after proposing(!) to Trevor (D.B. Woodside), finds out that the road to the altar isn’t quite as simple as just planning the wedding. After the two dance with their daughters (who critique them), Tommy decides to make their family official: “Trevor Parks, what would you say if I asked you to be my husband?” He says yes immediately.

“I think because Trevor has been so forward and really expressing how much he loves being with her, and he is also a pastor, so we know that he’s a traditional man and he wouldn’t be just out there just dating because of who he is in the world,” Torres tells TV Insider in our 9-1-1: Lone Star aftershow, First Response, which is available to watch in full above. “He’s been incredibly patient with Tommy, our dear Reverend. He’s been so lovely, so patient with her, and I do think just because of this relationship, the way it has evolved, the way it’s rolled out, the way she has kind of asked him to take his time. I think the ball was in her court to throw.”

Tommy chooses to propose at that moment because it’s about family. “It’s the idea of putting together a family, and she had no idea what that would look like or if it would look like anything at all, if she would be able to move on before he came along,” says Torres. “So it just felt right and felt good. And why not forever?”

She loves how that entire scene, from the dancing with the daughters to the proposal, was written. “Who doesn’t want to fall into D.B. Woodside’s arms? I mean, that was a no-brainer,” she shares. “I loved how it was choreographed and all put together, and it was very romantic and very sweet and also just felt very organic that this is how that would happen.”

However, after Trevor accepts Tommy’s proposal, he reveals there’s a condition: His ex-wife needs to vet her and her daughters first. So how does Tommy feel about that? “Intellectually, she understands, but there’s that emotional component that’s like, ‘Well, what if she doesn’t like me? What if she has beef?’ Because she is incredibly protective of her own daughters. So she gets that. She understands that,” Torres says. “I think it has less to do with the agreement and more to do with the fact that he’s just coming around to telling her about this now.”

The good news: It sounds like that conversation, when it does come, will go well enough that Tommy gets her approval because Torres confirms, “You should definitely expect another wedding” on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

But moving ahead, the focus is going to be on the massive train derailment, the set for which impressed Torres. The 126 is called to the scene in this episode, which ends with an explosion—and some of our favorite firefighters (especially Natacha Karam‘s Marjan) are closer than we’d like to it!

“We all make it to the end of the season, so let me just put everybody at ease right away,” Torres assures us. “There’s so much that happens in Episodes 1 and 2 that we’ll be living with the repercussions of it actually for more than just one or two episodes.”

Watch the full interview above from Torres as she tells us more about this episode and what’s ahead; talks about the series ending with this season; shares how she’ll remember Tommy, and much more.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox