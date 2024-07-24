Shrinking Season 1 ended in March 2023. There’s been two strikes in Hollywood in the time since, but still we’re left wondering when this fun comedy will come back. Things are definitely moving — Shrinking Season 2 reportedly wrapped filming in June. But when does Shrinking Season 2 premiere? Here’s what we’ve dug up about the Emmy-nominated show’s impending return.

What happened in Shrinking Season 1?

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist, Jimmy (Jason Segel), who radicalizes the way he works with his clients to help them and himself following his wife’s untimely death. His methods test the limits of what’s ethical in his line of work, something the beloved office curmudgeon Paul (Harrison Ford, delightfully funny in his first-ever TV series) frequently reminds him. Jimmy’s work and real-life bestie-turned-lover Gabby (Jessica Williams) is also constantly questioning his methods, but she’s got pressing matters of her own to attend to. (So does Paul, but he pretends to hate opening up to his colleagues.)

All of Jimmy’s work family helps out with his teen daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell), who’s grieving her mother and struggling to connect with her father after his own grief made him distant. Nosy (but adored) next-door neighbor Liz (Christa Miller) is always nearby to lend an emotional helping hand (and tumble some rocks — give this empty nester something to do!).

The Season 1 finale saw Jimmy in the best place we’ve seen him yet. He was officiating best friend Brian’s (Michael Urie) wedding. His live-in client, Sean (Luke Tennie), was doing better, and his other clients were starting to turn things around for themselves as well. Heidi Gardner‘s Grace, however, took things way too far. She pushed her husband off a cliff! This was not what Jimmy meant when he encouraged her to take life into her own hands.

Shrinking Season 2 Premiere Date

That literal cliffhanger will have to be addressed in Season 2, the premiere date of which has not yet been announced. The series has wrapped filming, however, as of June. Crew members shared celebratory wrap posts on social media commemorating the end of filming on June 15.

Shrinking Season 2 Cast

Expect the same stars from Season 1 to return for Season 2 (including the aforementioned actors and Ted McGinley), with the addition of Ted Lasso Emmy winner Brett Goldstein!

Goldstein is one of the show’s creators and executive producers (Paul is loosely based on Goldstein’s own father). Goldstein’s casting was announced in March 2024 by Variety, about one year to the day after the Season 1 finale came out on Apple TV+, but details about his character are being kept under wraps. The series scored a Season 2 renewal in early March, just a couple of weeks before the finale. Lily Rabe (Paul’s daughter, Meg), Wendie Malick (Paul’s love interest, Julie), and Devin Kawaoka (Brian’s husband, Charlie) also guest-starred in Season 1. Here’s hoping they return.

TV comedy legend Bill Lawrence (who’s to thank for Scrubs, Ted Lasso, Cougar Town, and more) co-created Shrinking with Goldstein. They executive produce alongside Segel.

How many episodes are in Shrinking Season 2?

The only official Shrinking updates Apple TV+ has provided this year have been Goldstein’s casting. Thanks to crew members, we know filming is done. But this is all to say that there are no official details about the episode count, plot, or other casting updates for Shrinking Season 2. Season 1 was 10 episodes long, however, so it’s reasonable to assume Season 2 would follow suit.

Shrinking Season 2 Trailer

There is no footage to be seen from Shrinking Season 2 just yet, but stay tuned here as we continue to report on the show’s latest updates.

Shrinking, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+