ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) could have started off the 24th season of Law & Order with a mistake that could’ve cost her her career.

The premiere’s case was the murder of a Brooklyn prosecutor, a friend of Maroun’s. As was revealed, her fiancé was abusive, and his DNA was under her fingernails. But also involved in the crime was a friend who was there the night of the murder; the only problem is that they can’t place him there because he paid off the driver. Maroun was determined to convince the driver to testify, but ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) intervened before she could approach him (which she shouldn’t have, given his lawyer wasn’t letting him testify). Her determination wasn’t just because she lost a friend and the victim’s sister wanted someone to be brought to justice but also because of the lack of closure for her sister’s own murder.

Maroun would’ve regretted it if she had talked to the driver, Halevi tells TV Insider. “In the heat of the moment, she just needed to win because she needed to bring justice for her sister. But that is a trauma that she was acting on, and that’s not what her sister would’ve wanted,” she explains “And it would not be right, because she works really hard to get to where she is so she could bring justice to the world, and if she had lost her job, she wouldn’t have the ability to do so.”

Just like with her sister, there isn’t the closure she’d like with this case. “Life is sometimes unfair,” says Halevi. “Maroun grew up in a reality where she’s a minority and she grew up with parents that are immigrants. And she knows life is unfair. And I feel like acceptance is key here. You can’t change the past, you can try your best and if things don’t go your way, you just have to accept it and work hard to create a better future.”

Going forward, Maroun’s going to do what she does best: “She throws herself into the next case. We move on. We play to win,” Halevi says.

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC