When did it become not enough to just be a musician? That’s the question at the forefront of Season 1 of The Charlie Puth Show on The Roku Channel, where Billboard Music Award winner Charlie Puth aims to recapture some “Attention” with… his own Roku show.

In the meta six-episode mockumentary-style comedy, Puth is joined by a hilarious ensemble playing the pop star’s team (Momager and all!), as well as incredible guest stars, like actors Will Ferrell and Courteney Cox, and musicians John Legend, Wiz Khalifa and “Weird” Al Yankovic (who also has his own Roku film that came out in 2022).

“I think I went into the act of filming a TV show a little naively,” Puth admits to TV Insider of his onscreen journey. “I thought that it was just like making a music video, and on lunch breaks, I can whip my laptop out and come up with a song…It is so different.”

It’s especially hard when the series’ dialogue is mostly improvisation, as the 32-year-old notes that his not-so-scripted show takes inspiration from comedies like Larry David‘s long-running HBO hit, Curb Your Enthusiasm. It only serves to elevate some scenes, whether Puth is working out alongside Ferrell or battling with Legend about the secret to creating a flawless Roku jingle. The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer even tries out the ever-popular country music genre in a particularly out-there episode (just wait until you see his costume).

But how does Puth answer the question of feeling like you need to be more than a musician to reach success? “Executives have said that to me at the beginning of my career,” says Puth. “That theme is directed to every other musician, up-and-coming musician getting their start, and feeling the pressure of, ‘I have to know how to make content on the Internet, on TikTok…I’m spinning 15 different plates.’ I’m basically reverse-engineering saying that it is OK to just be a musician.”

Check out more from our video interview with Puth above.

The Charlie Puth Show, Streaming Now, The Roku Channel