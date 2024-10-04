Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Maggie Sajak is giving Wheel of Fortune fans the crossover they didn’t know they needed. Pat Sajak’s daughter and WoF’s social media correspondent took full advantage of the empty studio to put her spin on Nicole Kidman’s ubiquitous AMC ad, crafting what may be her most outstanding piece of content yet.

The 29-year-old shared the Instagram montage on Friday, set to the audio of Kidman’s commercial that airs before movies at AMC Theaters.

Wearing a fittingly regal blue dress, Maggie lip-synched the ad from various locales, including backstage, at the wheel, puzzle board, and in the audience. Maggie, like Kidman, was also completely alone as she likened WoF to movie magic.

“We come to this place for magic,” Maggie began from the WoF stage. “We come to AMC theaters to laugh, to cry, to care” she continued (each stanza from a new location), channeling her best awe-inspired Kidman. “Because we need that, all of us. That indescribable feeling we get when the lights dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before. Because here, we are.”

“We come to Wheel of Fortune to spin, to win…to care,” Maggie captioned the post.

While she didn’t lip-synch the entire monologue (which has its own Genius annotation page), fans gushed over the impressive upload in the comments section and agreed she’d outdone herself.

“Maggie really be doing the most,” one fan commented.

“You look beyond beautiful in blue Maggie,” wrote another.

“Brilliant, tag Nicole Kidman,” urged a third.

“I want your dad back,” longed a fourth.

“Ok Maggie, I see what you did here,” wrote a fifth.

Sajak, of course, is now retired, and Season 42 of WoF is the first with a new host in Ryan Seacrest, who replaced the legend of four decades and is taking the stage nightly alongside TV royalty Vanna White.

As for Maggie, she handles WoF’s Instagram page, does the “Fan Friday” giveaway as well as shares bonus videos with each episode’s winners.

Fans have grown quite fond of Maggie since she became a social correspondent in 2021, and many even wanted her to become host instead of Seacrest before he was named Sajak’s replacement.

While Maggie obviously had a leg up with WoF, she seems to take her job extremely seriously (and is signed on for at least three more years). She also appeared as a “special letter toucher” (AKA Vanna’s role) in 2020 while her dad was dealing with a health issue. She made her on-screen debut in 1996 when Sajak walked a baby Maggie onto the stage.

Maggie recently shared her thoughts on new host Ryan: “He really appreciates the show and knows how important it is,” she told iHeart Radio earlier this month. “You can really tell by how prepared he is and how he treats the contestants and how he treats the whole experience.”