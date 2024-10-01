‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Is ‘Sick’ of Trump Getting Called ‘Mr. President’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View were heated about the first “Hot Topic” of the day on Tuesday’s (October 1) episode, but no one was more perturbed than Whoopi Goldberg.

The first order of business on the episode was to discuss Donald Trump‘s recent visit to an area in Georgia affected by the landfall of Hurricane Helene, in which he falsely claimed that President Joe Biden was unreachable to the state’s governor.

“Well, it’s really important to remind people that this man is not the president,” she declared before they rolled tape on the situation. “He has nothing to do with what the president’s getting done, right? And I’m just a little sick and tired of him acting like he’s got something to say.”

After reviewing footage that showed Trump’s claims compared to that of Governor Brian Kemp praising Biden for his communication with him, Goldberg weighed in again

“Not only did his pointless photo op take up needed resources away from actually helping people, he straight up lied again to Americans,” Goldberg said. “I have to just keep saying, ‘Is the GOP brain dead? How can they allow him to continue to act as if he is in charge?'”

Goldberg wasn’t the only one who had harsh words for the former president regarding this situation; Alyssa Farah Griffin, for example, agreed by saying, “I can’t believe after four years of time away from him, this is still what we want.” Griffin, who worked for former Vice President Mike Pence and participated in his disaster relief efforts, added, “This buffoon never misses an opportunity to politicize a tragedy.”

Joy Behar pointed to Trump’s reactions to natural disasters that happened during his own presidency, saying, “In the early initial days, he did not send help to blue states. He will do that again.”

Sunny Hostin expounded upon that point, saying, “During disasters, he threatened to withhold money from states where he saw enemies. He proposed cutting the budget of the agency responsible for disaster relief, FEMA, and his top officials diverted money away from FEMA to deal with immigration enforcement during natural disasters.” Hostin went on to add, “Finally, he withheld and delayed — and I take this personally — $20 billion in hurricane aid of Puerto Rico and then threatened to withhold wildfire assistance to California. So if you live in a blue state, you will be screwed if anything happens.”

“It doesn’t matter,” Goldberg concluded the segment. “People, he’s not the president right now. And I’m sick of people calling him ‘Mr. President.’ Yeah, I’m sick of it. He’s not the president. He’s not been presidential. He’s not offered the American people a hand, a kind word.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC