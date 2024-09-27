‘The View’: Joy Behar Reveals Melania Trump Once Gave Her a Fake Watch

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

There was no case of Friday-itis on the latest episode of The View because the cohosts were clearly feeling spicy with their first “Hot Topic” discussion.

Per usual, the first order of business for Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin was to talk about the latest hubbub regarding the former president. Only this time, they did a bit of a repeat of Thursday’s opener by discussing Melania Trump’s book tour interview, after noting that a press conference controversially preempted their previous episode.

In the reviewed footage, the former first lady bemoans the cost of necessities for everyday individuals, which is a common complaint due to inflation. The View‘s panelists thought her take was rich, though, considering she and her husband are selling so many Trump-branded items to those very same people.

“So this talk of economic doom and gloom hasn’t seemed to stop her from selling a $600 necklace to those … and her husband is a one-man shopping network,” Behar said.

They then reviewed footage of Trump promoting his shoes, trading cards, pieces of his suit from his debate with Joe Biden, coins, and watches.

“It’s the greatest watch ever in the entire universe!” Behar mocked. “They need a laugh track under all of that.”

Later, Behar added, “Have you ever heard of a billionaire who’s always out there begging for money?”

“Only if they’re not an actual billionaire,” Haines responded, adding, “This money grab they’re doing here is not really clear or consistent, which is not shocking. So Trump, a week ago, remember when he tweeted, ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’? He then copied her Eras Tour T-shirt on his website… And then remember when Melania was talking about ‘Who gives a blank about Christmas?’ Well, she does because she’s hawking a gold $90 Christmas ornament. … He has over 202 items on his website. Who’s buying this?!”

Griffin then went on to recall being forced to dine at a Trump restaurant while working for him, saying, “To know Donald Trump is to know that he’s driven by profit and by money. I remember being in Las Vegas for something with him, and he was like, ‘You can’t eat at Steve Wynn’s restaurant, you have to eat at mine. And of course, it was wildly expensive, not very good, and not a very much fun evening.”

Behar went on to share her own personal experience, remembering, “When I had a show over at HLN, I did an interview with Melania… she gave me a watch that she had … as a gift.” Behar added, “I tried to sell it on The RealReal. They wouldn’t take it… It wasn’t real.”

“There’s no percent in history at all, and certainly not in modern history, for somebody who has monetized the office, running for the office of president, the way he has,” Hostin noted.

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC