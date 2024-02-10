‘SNL 1975’: See How the Cast Compares to the Original ‘SNL’ Stars

As Saturday Night Live nears its 50th anniversary, an upcoming film will take fans back to the making of the NBC comedy series’ first-ever episode.

SNL 1975 — directed by Jason Reitman and written by Reitman and Gil Kenan following interviews with SNL alums — is the story of what happened behind the scenes in the moments leading up to the show’s first broadcast on October 11, 1975, according to a logline shared by Deadline. The film will depict “the chaos and magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t” as the clock counts down in real-time, the logline adds.

Below, see SNL 1975 cast members versus the real-life Saturday Night Live figures they’ll portray in the upcoming film.