[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Colin From Accounts, Season 2.]

Colin From Accounts Season 2 has officially dropped stateside on Paramount+, and as we take in the latest laughs, we can’t help but wonder what’s next for Gordon and Ashley, the couple played by real-life spouses, series co-creators, and writers Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer.

While Season 1 chronicled the start of their relationship, Season 2 picked up with the growing pains that accompany a new romance as these otherwise strangers began to dig deeper into each other’s personal lives. As fans will recall, the duo met when medical student Ashley flashed microbrewery proprietor Gordon, causing him to hit the show’s titular pup, Colin.

Brought together by the high-needs dog, Ashley and Gordon’s situation is anything but conventional, and Season 2 continued to prove that point. Below, Brammall and Dyer open up about Season 2’s cliffhanger ending and where it could take fans in a potential third season as well as reveal inspirations behind some of Season 2’s funniest moments.

Does That Cliffhanger Ending Mean There’s Hope for Season 3?

After a binge of Season 2’s hilarious episodes, there is one question that looms large: Where do Gordon and Ashley stand after the finale episode’s cliffhanger? In the installment, Ashley’s friend Megan (Emma Harvie) got married and during the reception, Gordon finally told Ashley he loves her after she said it throughout the season.

After a conversation with Ashley’s ex James (Tai Hara), Gordon was seemingly inspired to make a grand gesture by proposing to her in the middle of the dance floor. When Ashley asked Gordon to get up and talk about it later without accepting his proposal, he tried passing it off as a joke and the pair danced awkwardly together in Season 2’s final moments.

“It was kind of a bit cheeky of us,” Dyer admits of leaving the story there. “We were forcing their hand,” Brammall adds, teasing hopes for a third season.

While Season 3 hasn’t officially been ordered, Dyer is hopeful there will be more. After all, she shares, “We didn’t get a note saying, ‘Hey, maybe we should tie this up so we feel like we’re in a good place for another one.’”

“We haven’t got the word,” she continues, “But also without upsetting our audience who we love so deeply, we wanted them to kind of be a little bit up on their feet.” Dyer adds that they want fans to question, “What did he just do? Why is it ending there? He’s an idiot. She’s also a bit of an idiot. F**k, they’re both idiots. Why do we love them? That was what we were hoping for. We were kind of hoping for people to be pretty cross with him.”

“And a bit cross with her because she could have given him a little bit more. No one’s perfect. And what we wanted in the show always is that Gordon and Ashley are both equally stumbling a bit,” Dyer adds.

Ultimately, Brammall reveals, “We did have an earlier edit actually. We had to unlock the show and change the ending just to make it a little bit more happy because in our first edit, you were just sort of pulled back and like, ‘Is that it?’”

According to the duo, the original cut made you question if Gordon or Ashley could even come back from such a public relationship faux pas. “We thought better of it and we chose some better shots, we got some better music,” Brammall explains. According to Dyer, they decided to make things “more awkward between them instead of ‘those two people are on an island and they will never make it.’”

Will We Ever Meet Ashley’s Dad?

Fans may have forgotten that Ashley’s father has yet to be introduced in the series. He was included in the form of a text message in Season 1, but as Season 2 expanded her and Gordon’s relationship by introducing his family, Ashley’s father remained an aloof mystery. Could he make an appearance down the line? “We should write this down,” Dyer jokes about the mention of this mystery character.

“This is a note that we thought of and forgot, but Season 3 should have Ashley’s father,” Brammall acknowledges, to which Dyer adds, “God, we’ll have fun with him.”

For now, in Season 2, fans spent more time with Ashley’s mother and Lee, who worked on their organization WAWAM (Women Against Women Against Men) and were given a peek into Gordon’s own family.

“Even if they’re not exact people we know, they’re amalgamations of people [we know],” Dyer says of Gordon’s family, who, she adds, are “a very Australian image. I think there is an American version of this, for sure. But to be constantly competing with the television because the footie is on…”

“The three men sitting in front of the TV and letting the women go and have some wine in the kitchen,” Brammall elaborates.

“It becomes very male, female, matriarch, patriarchal… It just gets dated really quickly,” Dyer notes. But as is clear in Episode 6, “Yass King,” when the couple visited the family, there’s a level of fear he has towards his father. Gordon’s relationship with his father certainly put a strain on things, as he adhered to his family’s patriarchal dynamic the minute he stepped in the door.

“Ashley’s like, ‘I don’t like this version of him at all. And that’s what we wanted to show up then,” Brammall says. “I think we did a pretty good job showing that Gordon is afraid of his dad and so he can’t speak up, he can’t be the man that he wants to be. And likewise, we show Ashley absolutely alone in this kind of crazy family.”

Will Every Season Open With a Car Accident?

As fans saw in Season 2’s opening moments, it wasn’t a dog getting hit by a car, but rather a runner who crossed paths with Gordon, Ashley, and the family who took possession of Colin in Season 1. The startling moment in the Season 2 premiere wasn’t necessarily intentionally similar to Colin’s accident where Gordon hit him crossing the street. “We wanted to make sure that there was still physical comedy in there because that was something that kind of populated the first half of Season 1,” Dyer notes. “And when we sat down to write Season 2, we were like, ‘Do we have enough physical comedy stuff happening?’ That’s just funny. And it wasn’t initially written as a man getting hit by a truck.”

Originally, Dyer and Brammall had planned for the shocking moment to involve a dead body. “It was actually a body falling out of a coffin,” Dyer shares. “But it felt too tricky to seamlessly put a funeral next to the dog park.” And thus the idea was cut.

Is Yass a Real Town?

This is more a question for non-Australians as somehow the name of a town turning out to be Yass seems too funny to be true, but it is, in fact, a real place. While Dyer and Brammall didn’t shoot any scenes there, it felt like the right setting for Gordon’s family. “It really does fit the mold of this small town that you can’t wait to get out of,” Dyer explains, but ultimately, Yass has become a bit of a pop culture highlight. “It was kind of made popular by, I think, the Queer Eye guys. And also, I think there was a joke in Broad City, and it’s blown up on social media as well because it literally is Yass.”

Will Gordon and Ashley’s relationship survive long enough to revisit Yass? Only time will tell as we await word on a possible third season. In the meantime, catch Colin From Accounts anytime on Paramount+.

Colin From Accounts, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Paramount+