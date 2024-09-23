Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Paramount+‘s delightful Australian import Colin From Accounts is gearing up for its Season 2 return. With it, we await the outcome of Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon’s (Patrick Brammall) attempt to get their dog Colin back after prematurely handing him over to another family at the end of Season 1.

While Season 2 hit screens in Australia earlier this year, all eight episodes of the comedy are slated to drop on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, September 26th. In anticipation of the show’s return stateside, TV Insider caught up with the stars, creators, writers, and real-life spouses Dyer and Brammall to discuss what is in store.

For those who need a refresher, the series follows Echo Park Brewery proprietor Gordon and doctor-in-training Ashley who meet under unusual circumstances when she flashes him in the street. The distraction leads Gordon to accidentally hit a dog which ultimately brings the pair together.

But if Season 1 was about Ashley and Gordon getting together, then what can fans expect from Season 2? “I think that they’re taking a journey of, ‘Was this the right thing to do?'” Dyer says. “There was a lot of adrenaline and hysteria getting together,” she points out. “They hit this dog and then they’re trying to save this dog, and then the dust is definitely settling.”

In other words, there’s going to be a lot of self-evaluation when it comes to their connection and dynamic. As Dyer teases from Episode 3 onwards this season, Gordon and Ashley will be asking the question, “Who are you and why am I here?”

“Yeah, that’s right,” Brammall confirms, echoing Dyer’s comments. “They’re looking at each other going, ‘Wow, what’s happened in the last month or so?'”

“Everything’s kind of catching up with them,” Dyer confirms. As viewers will recall from Season 1, Ashley moved into Gordon’s loft to care for Colin who requires wheels to get around after the accident. The forced proximity sped up their relationship quite a bit, but Season 2 will see them hitting even more relationship milestones and challenges.

“In that first season we had the structure of the rom-com, and then by this season they’re opening all the closets and checking out each other’s [emotional baggage],” Brammall clarifies.

As fans recall, Ashley’s mother Lynelle (Helen Thomson) was quite a character, even more so when paired with oddball boyfriend Professor Lee (Darren Gilshenan), which she and Gordon had to contend with, but viewers will get a closer look at his side of the family this time around. “Gordon’s family were based on myriad people that we know,” Brammall teases.

Will Ashley and Gordon stick together through it all, and will they get their cute pup Colin back? Tune in to find out and don’t miss this gem of series as it returns with even more hilarity and heart in Season 2.

Colin From Accounts, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 26th, Paramount+