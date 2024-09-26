

ABC’s newest procedural has officially set sail as Doctor Odyssey premiered its first, scenic episode on Thursday (September 26) night.

The series has been a bit of a mystery until now; the trailers even led some TV fans to speculate there might be something more to the story than just a standard medical drama, but the premiere put at least some of those speculations to rest.

Doctor Odyssey centers on Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson), an internal medicine doctor who decides to join the crew of a luxury cruise liner after nearly dying of COVID-19. He is brought into the fold by Captain Massey (Don Johnson), who hires him to protect the passengers and the dream of the idyllic life that his ship provides them. Max’s medical team also includes nurse practitioner Avery (Phillipa Soo) and nurse Tristan (Sean Teale), and they put their skills to work helping a patient who has, shall we say, broken an important member of his body.

The sunshine and ocean scenery surrounding the Odyssey is picture-perfect, and it looks like there’ll be plenty of waves made between these crewmembers as the series progresses.

Next week’s episode of Doctor Odyssey is called “Singles Week” and finds Max, Tristan, and Avery navigating their relationship and fending off advances from passengers … and some quickly spreading ailments. Then, week three’s episode is called “Plastic Surgery Week” and finds the Odyssey filling with new faces and fresh features for the medical team to maintain, including the arrival of the ship owner’s wife, who Captain Massey will have to charm and delight without accepting any romantic advances from her.

For now, though, what did you think of the Doctor Odyssey premiere episode? Did you think there would be more of a twist? Weigh in with our poll below!

Doctor Odyssey, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC