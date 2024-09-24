Which ‘All American’ Stars Are Leaving Before Season 7?

Ahead of its seventh and final season, The CW is shaking up the cast of All American in a very big way.

TV Line reports that a whopping five regular stars of the football drama will not return for the show’s final stretch. In addition to Daniel Ezra, who already announced his departure this summer, the show will also say goodbye to Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monét Mazur, and Chelsea Tavares.

The only there stars who will return with new contracts are Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, and Bre-Z.

That’s not the only news for the show, either; according to Deadline, the series will add two newcomers in Osy Ikhile and Nathaniel McIntyre and give Alexis Chikaze and Antonio J. Bell increases to series regulars. And while he will still be mostly absent on-screen, Ezra will return as both guest star and director, the site reports.

McIntyre’s character is Cassius Jeremy, the new football coach for Beverly High who has relocated from Oakland, with his son; Jeremy portrays that son, Kingston aka KJ, a quarterback with talents but a complicated relationship with his father.

The logline for Season 7 gives a hint at what’s ahead with this shaken-up cast: “Season 7 is taking it back to where it all began: Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High. It’s the same heart, same NFL dream, same crosstown rivalry, same messy hormones, ushered in by a new generation of LA teens, a new Beverly Coach and our OG vortex fam, who are surprised to find they’re supposed to be the responsible adults now.”

A premiere date for the 13-episode final season of All American has not yet been announced.