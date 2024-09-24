’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Big Ed Speaks Out After Calling Off ‘Impulsive’ 24-Hour Engagement

Tie the Knot For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé Newsletter:

Big Ed Brown has had second thoughts about his recent 24-hour whirlwind engagement to Porscha Raemond and has decided to call things off just a week later.

The 90 Day Fiancé star proposed to 29-year-old Raemond at a fan meet-and-greet event at a sandwich shop in Plantation, Florida, last week just 24 hours after meeting her. However, he has now referred to this as a “very impulsive moment.”

“I wanted to take a moment to address some recent developments in my personal life. As many of you know, I recently proposed in what was a whirlwind and admittedly, a very impulsive moment,” Big Ed said in a statement to TVInsider.

He continued, “After some deep reflection and discussions with those closest to me, I’ve realized that rushing into this decision wasn’t the right move. I have nothing but respect and love for Porscha and I wish her the best moving forward.”

The TLC reality star further opened up about the situation in an Instagram video, where he told his followers, “Love is a crazy thing.”

“I did something that was impulsive, I asked this girl to marry me and after considering… It’s too soon and it’s not really what I want, obviously,” he shared. “After talking to my family, I realized that I don’t wanna get married. I wanna be single. So I wish her – Porscha – the best in life.”

Big Ed rose to fame on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, where he traveled to the Philippines to meet his then-girlfriend Rose Vega. However, he’s best known for his on-and-off relationship with Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, whom he met on the spinoff series 90 Day: The Single Life.

After breaking up and making up countless times over the past few years, Big Ed and Liz finally split for good last year after Ed called off the wedding. In February, Liz shared a photo with her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga.

Big Ed previously told Page Six that it was love at first sight when he saw Raemond at the fan meet-and-greet last week. He referred to her as his “dream girl” and, after encouragement from a friend, decided to propose to Raemond the next night with a ring made from a paper clip.

“I [told her], ‘Look, I never want to let you go. I think I met the one. I want to marry you.’ And she said, ‘Yes,’ and we hugged and we kissed,” Big Ed told the outlet.

Now, just a week later, the wedding is off, and Big Ed is back on the market.