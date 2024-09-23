Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:



The Voice got off to a melodious start during Monday’s (September 23) Season 26 premiere. There were several four-chair turners who are bound to become fan favorites throughout the season, touching contestant testimonials, and a lot of lighthearted moments between blind auditions.

This season’s premiere saw the introduction of not one but two new coaches: hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg and crooner Michael Bublé. So how did the fare alongside returnees Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire?

Well, they both leaned into their own particular strengths and reputations. Snoop was seemingly always ready with a rhyme to match the moment during his contestant dialoguing, and he even brought out a smoky visual effect as a joke about his long-lived love of, erm, herbal supplements. Meanwhile, Bublé played to the crowd and made his recruit pitches personal whenever he could, getting genuinely emotional in certain moments when the stories hit home for him.

Both of them seemed to enjoy the job of finding fresh new talents to add to their teams, with thoughtful, tailored pitches. And they each seemed to be having a blast during downtime, performing for the studio audience and even dancing a bit.

So how would you say they handled being the new kids on the red chair block?

Weigh in with our poll below.

The Voice returns on Monday (September 30) with its next episode. More on the revised schedule for the blind auditions here.