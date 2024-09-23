Snoop Dogg & Michael Bublé Debut as ‘The Voice’ Coaches — How Did They Do? (POLL)

Amanda Bell
Comments
Michael Bublé (L) and Snoop Dogg (R)
Cindy Ord / Getty Images ; Jesse Grant / Getty Images


The Voice got off to a melodious start during Monday’s (September 23) Season 26 premiere. There were several four-chair turners who are bound to become fan favorites throughout the season, touching contestant testimonials, and a lot of lighthearted moments between blind auditions.

This season’s premiere saw the introduction of not one but two new coaches: hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg and crooner Michael Bublé. So how did the fare alongside returnees Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire?

Well, they both leaned into their own particular strengths and reputations. Snoop was seemingly always ready with a rhyme to match the moment during his contestant dialoguing, and he even brought out a smoky visual effect as a joke about his long-lived love of, erm, herbal supplements. Meanwhile, Bublé played to the crowd and made his recruit pitches personal whenever he could, getting genuinely emotional in certain moments when the stories hit home for him.

‘The Voice’: 10 Best Blind Auditions of All Time, Ranked
Related

‘The Voice’: 10 Best Blind Auditions of All Time, Ranked

Both of them seemed to enjoy the job of finding fresh new talents to add to their teams, with thoughtful, tailored pitches. And they each seemed to be having a blast during downtime, performing for the studio audience and even dancing a bit.

So how would you say they handled being the new kids on the red chair block?

Weigh in with our poll below.

The Voice returns on Monday (September 30) with its next episode. More on the revised schedule for the blind auditions here.

The Voice - NBC

The Voice where to stream

The Voice

Michael Bublé

Snoop Dogg

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune Vanna White
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Freak Out Over Weird Vanna White Snafu on Show
Julie Chrisley
2
Julie Chrisley’s Lawyers Reveal Shocking New Details of Her Life Behind Bars
Eddie Alderson Wedding
3
‘One Life to Live’ Star Eddie Alderson Ties the Knot & Reunites With Ex-Castmates
Zachary Quinto as Dr. Wolf in 'Brilliant Minds'
4
NBC’s ‘Brilliant Minds,’ Snoop Dogg on ‘The Voice,’ ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Begins Final Season, LeVar Burton Gets Bookish on ‘Futurama’
Ken Urker, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard
5
Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Narrowly Avoids Ex Ryan Anderson on Date Night