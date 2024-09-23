‘One Life to Live’ Star Eddie Alderson Ties the Knot & Reunites With Ex-Castmates

It was a big day for former One Life to Live star Eddie Alderson on Saturday, September 21, as he tied the knot with his bride, Sylwia Pracon, and reunited with his former castmates.

According to MichaelFairmanTV, the nuptials took place at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, with the reception at Terrain Gardens. Many of Alderson’s old One Life to Live co-stars were in attendance to help celebrate the special occasion.

“Getting to see so many of my One Life to Live family made me truly happy!” Alderson wrote on his Instagram page, per MichaelFairmanTV.

Those in attendance included Robin Strasser (Dorian Lord), Robert Woods (Bo Buchanan), Kassie DePaiva (Blair Cramer), James DePaiva (Max Holden), Nic Robuck (James Ford), and Brittany Underwood (Langston Wilde), and Alderson’s sister, Kristen Alderson (who used to play Starr Manning on the soap).

Underwood took to her own Instagram Stories, where she shared various photos and videos of the wedding. She posed with Strasser in one post, captioning the pic, “My OG TV Mama, Robin Strasser.” In another, she shared a snap with Kassie, writing, “One [of] the hearts and souls of #onelifetolive such a beautiful person inside and out.”

In the comments of MichaelFairman’s Instagram post, Alderson’s sister Kristen wrote, “I was crying with happiness being reunited with Bob and Kassie❤️❤️ there is SO MUCH LOVE in the one life to live family!”

Alderson portrayed Matthew Buchanan on the long-running ABC soap opera from 2001 to 2012, earning a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for his performance in 2012.

In November 2016, Alderson announced he had been diagnosed with lymphoma cancer. He underwent several rounds of chemotherapy over the next three years and revealed he was cancer-free in September 2019.

Alderson and Pracon got engaged back on May 4, 2022, with the actor writing at the time, “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”

One Life to Live fans took to social media to share their congratulations and excitement at seeing Alderson happy and healthy.

“So happy for Eddie and his whole family. Wonderful to see him healthy, in love and moving forward with a lovely bride. Best wishes to them,” wrote one X commenter.

“This is amazingly great, I’m so happy for him and his beautiful wife. It’s also great to see my favorite actors on that beautiful day. Congrats!” said another.

“Everyone looks so incredible, I’m so obsessed with Kris’s dress couldn’t be happier for Eddie and Syl,” another added.

Another wrote, “OMG I feel joy from my toes to my heart!!!!”