Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

One mother’s love knows no bounds in Nobody Dumps My Daughter. TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the all-new Lifetime movie (premiering October 12) from their Ripped From the Headlines fall slate.

Mary (Ana Ortiz) is over the moon when her daughter Theresa (Jasmine Vega) falls in love with Jimmy. Their relationship gets hot and heavy very fast. Mary’s fortune teller, Anna (Sheila E.), claims that Jimmy will be a part of Theresa’s life “forever.”

However, Mary’s attitude takes a dark turn when Jimmy suddenly breaks up with Theresa, and she learns that Jimmy took her daughter’s virginity. Mary attempts to reunite Jimmy and Theresa, going so far as to bribe him to get back together with her daughter.

“He defiled you. He took your innocence,” an angry Mary tells her daughter. When her tactics fail, Mary enlists the services of a hitman to murder Jimmy. The fortune teller convinces Mary that she can rewrite her daughter’s history. “If the boy who steals your virginity dies, you get your virtue back,” Mary tells her shocked daughter.

Theresa is understandably concerned about her mother’s behavior. Mary is adamant about what she must do to protect her daughter’s purity. “I’m not going to have my daughter be another conquest,” Mary declares.

Lifetime’s fall Ripped From the Headlines slate includes weekly movie premieres throughout October and November. Following Nobody Dumps My Daughter, the original film Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story will premiere on October 19.

Heather Locklear stars in Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story, which debuts on October 26. Additional movies include A Kidnapping in Amish Country and Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story.

Nobody Dumps My Daughter, Movie Premiere, October 12, 8/7c, Lifetime