‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Cast Revealed

The cast of Black Mirror Season 7 is, in keeping with the tradition of the show, full of A-listers. Netflix has revealed the list of the main cast for the next season, which is currently in production and is expected to debut in 2025, as part of its “Geeked Week” celebration event.

Among the new additions are Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Peter Capaldi, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

On top of that, the list confirms the return of many castmembers from “USS Callister” as the new season ushers in a sequel to that all-timer episode: Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, and Osy Ikhile are all returning for the new season.

Here’s the full list of main castmembers for Black Mirror Season 7.

Awkwafina (Jackpot)

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore)

Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)

Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

Rashida Jones (Sunny)

Siena Kelly (Domino Day)

Billy Magnussen (Road House)

Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

Issa Rae (Barbie)

Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Black Mirror Season 7 will feature six new episodes, including a sequel to Season 4 standout “USS Callister.” In a teaser, the streamer revealed, “Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.”

The announcement included a cryptic video teaser containing some members of the cast and titled “TCKR_Confidential_NotForDistribution.mp4.”



Black Mirror, Season 7, 2025, Netflix