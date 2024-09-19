‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Cast Revealed

Amanda Bell
Comments
BlackMirror20170113TJ7A1321.CR2
Netflix
BlackMirror20170113TJ7A1321.CR2

Black Mirror

 More

The cast of Black Mirror Season 7 is, in keeping with the tradition of the show, full of A-listers. Netflix has revealed the list of the main cast for the next season, which is currently in production and is expected to debut in 2025, as part of its “Geeked Week” celebration event.

Among the new additions are Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Peter Capaldi, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

On top of that, the list confirms the return of many castmembers from “USS Callister” as the new season ushers in a sequel to that all-timer episode: Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, and Osy Ikhile are all returning for the new season.

Here’s the full list of main castmembers for Black Mirror Season 7.

  • Awkwafina (Jackpot)

  • Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore)

  • Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

  • Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)

  • Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

  • Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

  • Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

  • Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

  • Rashida Jones (Sunny)

  • Siena Kelly (Domino Day)

  • Billy Magnussen (Road House)

  • Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean)

    'Black Mirror's 10 Creepiest, Most Unforgettable Episodes So Far
    Related

    'Black Mirror's 10 Creepiest, Most Unforgettable Episodes So Far

  • Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

  • Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

  • Issa Rae (Barbie)

  • Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

  • Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

  • Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

  • Harriet Walter (Succession)

Black Mirror Season 7 will feature six new episodes, including a sequel to Season 4 standout “USS Callister.” In a teaser, the streamer revealed, “Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.”

The announcement included a cryptic video teaser containing some members of the cast and titled “TCKR_Confidential_NotForDistribution.mp4.”


Black Mirror, Season 7, 2025, Netflix

Black Mirror - Netflix

Black Mirror where to stream

Black Mirror

Charlie Brooker

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rob Lowe as Owen and Jim Parrack as Judd — '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Premiere
1
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: What to Expect From Owen’s Grief, Judd Without Grace & More
Jon Lovett in Survivor 47
2
‘Survivor’ Premiere: ‘Shocked’ Jeff Probst Reacts to Jon Lovett’s Backfired Plan
Master Chef Generations
3
‘MasterChef: Generations’ Winner Speaks Out After Finale & Reveals What’s Next
One Chicago 2024 Key Art
4
One Chicago Stars Tease Major Shakeups and Drama Coming to ‘Med,’ ‘Fire,’ and ‘P.D.’
The best episodes of 'Blue Bloods' ranked
5
25 Best ‘Blue Bloods’ Episodes, Ranked