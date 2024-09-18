The Kelly Clarkson Show returns for Season 6 this Monday, September 23, and the daytime talk show has just announced the lineup for the first week of Kellyokes in addition to a star-studded listing of guests that includes The Penguin star Colin Farrell and Halle Berry. Plus, the show promises “an epic audience surprise.”

Kelly Clarkson will perform a new Kellyoke each day, and the premiere will feature an exciting dance medley. The American Idol alum will also sing duets with guest stars in the first week. The premiere week Kellyokes include Chappell Roan’s “Coffee,” a duet with Keith Urban, and more. Questlove and Kelsey Grammer will also be interviewed.

See the full lineup for Season 6 week one below.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Star-Studded “30 Rock Roof Party”

Kellyoke: Kelly Clarkson Dance Medley featuring “Dance with Me,” “Favorite Kind of High,” “People Like Us,” and “Stronger”

Guests: Halle Berry; Anthony B. Jenkins & Percy Daggs IV; Good Neighbor Updates; Lawrence (The Band)

“What I’m Liking” Segment Guest: Kelsey Grammer

Additional Performance By: Lawrence (The Band)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Star-Studded “30 Rock Roof Party”

Kellyoke: “No Man’s Land” (Duet with Miranda Lambert)

Songs and Stories Segment Guest: Miranda Lambert

Segments: Good Neighbor Updates; “Kellyoke with Me”

“What I’m Liking” Subject: Good Neighbor Update

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Kellyoke: Chappell Roan’s “Coffee”

Guests: Colin Farrell; Questlove; Bluey‘s Melanie Zanetti

“What I’m Liking” Segment Guest: Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Kellyoke: “Go Home W U” (Duet with Keith Urban)

Guests: Keith Urban; The Penguin‘s Cristin Milioti

Segments: “What I’m Liking”

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Kellyoke: Avery Anna’s “Breakup Over Breakfast”

Guests: Kate Winslet; Nathalie Emmanuel

Segments: Wayfair Lounge Reveal; “What I’m Liking”

The Kelly Clarkson Show previously announced its longer list of Season 6 guests in August. In addition to the stars above, guests include Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Michael Bublé, Jim Carrey, Jelly Roll, Anna Kendrick, Adam Lambert, Trevor Noah, Teddy Swims, Uma Thurman, Ali Wong, and Zachary Quinto.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the No. 1 afternoon talk series, currently in its sixth season. The Emmy Award-winning talk show has held the top afternoon spot over the course of the show’s five seasons, per NBC Universal. It films in front of a live audience at 30 Rockefeller in New York City.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, September 23, Check Local Listings