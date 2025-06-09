Kelly Clarkson Fans React as She Goes Makeup-Free in New Video

Kelly Clarkson fans have been gushing over the star’s “incredible” and “down to earth” appearance after a behind-the-scenes video from her eponymous talk show showed her without makeup.

On Saturday (June 7), The Kelly Clarkson Show TikTok page shared a video featuring the American Idol winner having her wardrobe fitted by her stylist, Micaela Erlanger. The clip started with a makeup-free Clarkson in a white Blondie t-shirt and black beanie as she posed for the camera and said, “Let’s get started!”

She then joined Erlanger in her styling studio, where she looked through a rack of clothes. Erlanger explained how the clothes were divided into “talk show looks” and “performance looks,” as Clarkson sings a variety of songs and music styles on her daytime talk show.

Clarkson also admitted she tries to get away with wearing her comfortable white sneakers whenever possible rather than the fancy high heels recommended by Erlanger. The “Since U Been Gone” singer revealed how she usually convinces wardrober supervisor Arleisha Randle to let her change into flats, though she cops the blame herself.

After selecting her outfits for the day, Clarkson told the camera, “You’re not invited ’cause I’m getting naked.” The video then jumped ahead two weeks later to show Clarkson on set, wearing her various outfits and looking glamorous.

“Look, I love my team, because this is not my forte,” Clarkson confessed, saying it “takes an entire team to make everything happen.”

Fans jumped into the comments to compliment Clarkson for showcasing her casual, no-makeup look and praised her for being kind and down-to-earth when talking with her team.

“I love how genuinely appreciative she seems of everyone who helps her,” wrote one TikTok user.

“Kelly looks incredible with no makeup,” said another.

“I love Kelly clarkson.. she seems so kind and genuine,” another added.

Another agreed with Clarkson’s take on footwear, writing, “Let’s normalize not wearing heels. It’s a fashion vibe.”

“I love when she dresses like a regular person,” said one commenter.

“When she walked in without makeup she looked so normal and down to earth. Thanks for showing your true self Kelly!” added another.

“You are absolutely gorgeous without make up. I wish I looked that good,” another wrote.

Another added, “Love that she feels confident to go without makeup, she is gorgeous with and without it. Most importantly her soul is what makes her absolutely stunning.”

“I love the behind-the-scenes and the raw real Kelly!!” one fan said, adding, “Show us more !!”

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Weekdays, Check Your Local Listings