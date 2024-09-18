‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Poster Reveals First Casualty

392. This was not one of the player numbers featured on Netflix‘s Squid Game Season 2 “Meet the New Players” featurette, but it sure is featured prominently in this new key art, revealed as part of the streamer’s “Geeked Week” event on Wednesday (September 18).

In the poster, a red suit-clad guard drags a very bloodied and lifeless Player 392 across the ironically cheerful rainbow-embellished threshold, with the textual warning, “The Game Will Not Stop” atop one of those bow-encrusted caskets.

It’s not clear what exact game is at play here, but it may relate to the date announcement that saw players racing on a circular track before getting mowed down by an unseen attacker. A new deadly form of tag, perhaps?

Squid Game Season 2, which drops on the streamer in full on December 26, is expected to welcome the return of Season 1’s survivors: Lee Jung-Jae as Seong Gi-Hun, who comes back in the game to play again as his lucky number 456; Lee Byeong-Heon as Hwang In-ho; Wi Ha-Joon as Hwang Jun-ho; and Gong Yoo as the participant recruiter. Season 2 is overseen by the series’ original creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Season 2 will follow Gi-hun as he returns to the games and matches wits with Front Man. The season will also deal with the fallout of Gi-Hun deciding to remain in Korea instead of going to the U.S. with his daughter.

Squid Game will also continue with Season 3, some details of which are already available.