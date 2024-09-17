Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ Season 3 Will Star Charlie Hunnam as Serial Killer Ed Gein

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam is set to play serial killer Ed Gein in the third installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Netflix anthology series Monster.

Murphy revealed the news at the premiere of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Monday, September 16, confirming there will be a third season of his hit show and that Hunnam will star as the murderer known as the Butcher of Plainfield.

Further details regarding cast, writers, and plot are not yet available. However, Netflix has confirmed that production will begin in October 2024.

Ed Gein was a murderer and suspected serial killer whose crimes gathered notoriety in 1957 after police discovered he’d exhumed bodies from local graveyards and fashioned trophies from their bones and skin. He also confessed to killing two women in 1954 and 1957. His story was the inspiration behind Leatherface in the 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Monster premiered on September 21, 2022, with Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which starred Evan Peters as the titular serial killer. The series reached 1 billion view hours in its first 60 days, making it only one of four series to achieve this milestone. The show is the third most popular Netflix English language series.

Following the success of the first season, Netflix ordered two additional installments. The second season, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, is set to premiere on Thursday, September 19, and centers on the 1989 murders of José (Javier Bardem) and Kitty Menéndez (Chloë Sevigny), who were killed by their sons, Lyle (Nicholas Chavez) and Erik (Cooper Koch).

September marks a busy month for Murphy, who has several new series debuting across cable and broadcast. His American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez premieres on FX tonight, Tuesday, September 17, followed by the September 25 debut of his horror drama Grotesquerie, also on FX. Then, on September 26, Murphy’s medical drama Doctor Odyssey will debut on ABC.

Hunnam is best known for playing Jax Teller in the FX series Sons of Anarchy. His previous credits include Queer as Folk, Undeclared, and Young Americans. He will next be seen in the upcoming Prime Video crime drama Criminal.