Jeff Probst Says ‘Survivor’ 47 Is Defined by ‘Constant Uncertainty’ on Every Tribe

Nothing is ever certain in Survivor, but host Jeff Probst says that Season 47 has uniquely unpredictable alliances.

Premiering Wednesday, September 18 on CBS, Probst tells TV Insider that the biggest difference between the Survivor 47 cast and its recent predecessors is that they’re more committed to solo strategies, making them less inclined to stay loyal to an alliance longterm. Given the season-long alliances we saw in Season 46 between Kenzie and Tiff and Charlie and Maria (the latter of which albeit ended badly), this is quite the contrast.

“The theme I would give 47 is constant uncertainty in terms of who’s in power,” Probst tells TV Insider ahead of the season premiere. “Because often you can start to see the group that’s in charge, in charge, and then you’re watching them navigate each other within the group. But this season, it was a constant battle for which group is in charge, and within that group, which players are in charge of that group. That really did set it apart.”

He confirms there will be blindsides during tribal councils throughout the season, though hopefully no one gets blindsided with idols in their pockets like in 46, which now holds the frustrating record of most immunity idols flushed out in one season. The host adds that the constant power shifts made it hard for even him to get a sense of who’s on top.

“I was surprised all the time when there would be a blindside at tribal that would seem to make no sense until you reveal that that’s because the power has shifted yet again, and it kept the players on their toes,” Probst shares. “And as the season continues, you could feel the excitement and desperation of the uncertainty of, ‘Am I right? Is the information I have correct? Because if not, then I’m in trouble.’ And it’s very likely that you’re the one in trouble. I really enjoyed that. It made it fun for me as well. I never knew what was coming.”

Probst is starting to see a trend in alliances of the new era, however. “You still need at least one other person to move through this game and preferably maybe two or three other people,” he says, “but what I’m picking up on is that the idea that I’m just going to trust this alliance is solid, that’s evaporating.”

This cast could be quick to jump ship whenever the hint of uncertainty arises. “There are constant tests to the alliance, and all it takes is for one person to be left out of a conversation, even if it was accidental and unintentional and means nothing,” Probst explains of 47’s players. “The fact that you didn’t tell me that first tells me I can’t trust you. So I’ve already moved on to another alliance. That’s the part of the game that’s tricky right now is that you have to be able to manage a lot of relationships simultaneously because information is still number one. And if you aren’t sharing it with the right people in the right order and the right emphasis on, you’re my number one, then they may abandon you.”

Production is confidently in the swing of things. Probst assures they’re not taking big swings this season in terms of structural changes. Instead, they’re relying on their tried-and-true method of letting the cast create the intrigue. As Probst tells us, there is no “nudging” of the players from him or other crew members during filming to make things more interesting, unlike other reality shows. So with a show that’s entirely unscripted like this, casting is the most important part of the process.