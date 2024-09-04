The time has come once again to outwit, outplay, and outlast. TV’s seminal reality competition series returns this September on CBS, and the network has revealed the Survivor Season 47 cast that will be gracing our screens upon the premiere.

Premiering Wednesday, September 28 at 8/7c, Survivor Season 47 will see 18 new castaways compete for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize — one of them being a face you may know, Jon Lovett, host of the podcast Lovett or Leave It and former speech writer for President Barack Obama.

Other cast members include a flight school owner, an ER doctor, and an AI research assistant, among others.

The competition will take place over 26 days, as per usual in the new era, and will be filled with physical and mental challenges designed to push players to the limit as they try to stay fed and fit on a remote island in Fiji. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face what CBS calls “a twist-packed season from the moment they step on the beach.”

Jeff Probst returns as host for Season 47, which like seasons past will likely consist of 13 episodes. The Survivor Season 47 premiere will be two hours long, with each episode clocking in at 90 minutes after that.

The 90-minute episode format has been praised among fans, as it gives viewers much needed time to connect with the players that the 26-day shortened format took away in Seasons 41-44.

The expanded episodes were established to fill air time on CBS left open by the 2023 writers and actors strikes in Hollywood, but hopefully it’s a change that’s here to stay as it’s helped amp up the show’s quality in the new era.

Meet the stars of the Survivor Season 47 in the gallery below.

Survivor, Season 47 Premiere, Wednesday, September 18, 8/7c, CBS