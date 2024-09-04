‘Survivor’ Season 47 Cast Revealed! Podcast Host Jon Lovett & More to Compete (PHOTOS)

'Survivor' Season 47 cast
Robert Voets / CBS

Survivor

 More

The time has come once again to outwit, outplay, and outlast. TV’s seminal reality competition series returns this September on CBS, and the network has revealed the Survivor Season 47 cast that will be gracing our screens upon the premiere.

Premiering Wednesday, September 28 at 8/7c, Survivor Season 47 will see 18 new castaways compete for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize — one of them being a face you may know, Jon Lovett, host of the podcast Lovett or Leave It and former speech writer for President Barack Obama.

Other cast members include a flight school owner, an ER doctor, and an AI research assistant, among others.

'Survivor' Season 47 cast

Robert Voets / CBS

The competition will take place over 26 days, as per usual in the new era, and will be filled with physical and mental challenges designed to push players to the limit as they try to stay fed and fit on a remote island in Fiji. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and face what CBS calls “a twist-packed season from the moment they step on the beach.”

Jeff Probst returns as host for Season 47, which like seasons past will likely consist of 13 episodes. The Survivor Season 47 premiere will be two hours long, with each episode clocking in at 90 minutes after that.

The 90-minute episode format has been praised among fans, as it gives viewers much needed time to connect with the players that the 26-day shortened format took away in Seasons 41-44.

The expanded episodes were established to fill air time on CBS left open by the 2023 writers and actors strikes in Hollywood, but hopefully it’s a change that’s here to stay as it’s helped amp up the show’s quality in the new era.

Meet the stars of the Survivor Season 47 in the gallery below.

Survivor, Season 47 Premiere, Wednesday, September 18, 8/7c, CBS

Andy Rueda from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Andy Rueda

Age: 31
Hometown: Buffalo, New York
Current Residence: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: AI research assistant

Caroline Vidmar from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Caroline Vidmar

Age: 27
Hometown: Palos Verdes, California
Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Strategy consultant

Gabe Ortis from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Gabe Ortis

Age: 26
Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland
Current Residence: Baltimore, Maryland
Occupation: Radio show host

Genevieve Mushalak from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Genevieve Mushalak

Age: 33
Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Current Residence: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Occupation: Corporate lawyer

Jon Lovett from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Jon Lovett

Age: 42
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Current Residence: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Podcast host

Kishan Patel from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Kishan Patel

Age: 28
Hometown: Fullerton, California
Current Residence: San Francisco, California
Occupation: ER doctor

Kyle Ostwald from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Kyle Ostwald

Age: 31
Hometown: Cheyboygan, Michigan
Current Residence: Cheboygan, Michigan
Occupation: Construction worker

Rachel LaMont from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Rachel LaMont

Age: 34
Hometown: Dexter, Michigan
Current Residence: Southfield, Michigan
Occupation: Graphic designer

Rome Cooney from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Rome Cooney

Age: 30
Hometown: Corvallis, Oregon
Current Residence: Phoenix, Arizona
Occupation: E-Sports commentator

Sam Phalen from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Sam Phalen

Age: 24
Hometown: Schaumburg, Illinois
Current Residence: Nashville, Tennessee
Occupation: Sports reporter

Sierra Wright from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Sierra Wright

Age: 27
Hometown: Wilmington, Delaware
Current Residence: Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Nurse

Solomon 'Sol' Yi from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Solomon 'Sol' Yi

Age: 43
Hometown: Del City, Oklahoma
Current Residence: Norwalk, Connecticut
Occupation: Medical device sales

Sue Smey from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Sue Smey

Age: 59
Hometown: Kirkwood, New York
Current Residence: Putnam Valley, New York
Occupation: Flight school owner

Teeny Chirichillo from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Teeny Chirichillo

Age: 24
Hometown: Manahawkin, New Jersey
Current Residence: Manahawkin, New Jersey
Occupation: Freelance writer

Terran 'TK' Foster from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Terran 'TK' Foster

Age: 31
Hometown: Prince George’s County, Maryland
Current Residence: Upper Marlboro, Maryland
Occupation: Athlete marketing manager

Tiyana Hallums from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Tiyana Hallums

Age: 27
Hometown: Aiea, Hawaii
Current Residence: Aiea, Hawaii
Occupation: Flight attendant

Anika Dhar from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Anika Dhar

Age: 26
Hometown: Santa Rosa, California
Current Residence: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Marketing manager

Aysha Welch from 'Survivor' Season 47
Robert Voets / CBS

Aysha Welch

Age: 32
Hometown: DeSoto, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: IT consultant

