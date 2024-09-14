Shannen Doherty Remembered by ‘90210’ Costars at ’90s Con

The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 reunited at Saturday’s (September 14) ’90s Con event in Daytona Beach, Florida, and they had some words of remembrance to share about their late co-star Shannen Doherty.

Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, and Jennie Garth were all on hand for the nostalgia celebrations this weekend, and some had some stories to share about Doherty, who died in July after a long history of cancer and treatment.

As reported by People, Green praised her decision to share, in her podcasts and elsewhere, so many details of her illness journey, saying, “Going through something as difficult as that and being open to being completely transparent and sharing with everyone is brave.”

Meanwhile, Carteris credited Doherty’s openness about her experiences with cancer with inspiring another friend of hers with the disease and added, “Her legacy is truly making a difference for those who are struggling to know that there’s hope.”

And Garth explained that while she and Doherty were publicly considered to be rivals, due in part to the narrative of their characters’ relationships, she had “mutual respect and admiration” with Doherty and that she regarded her former costar as “courageous, passionate, determined, and very loving and generous.”

Doherty died on July 13 at the age of 53 after years of being treated for cancer.