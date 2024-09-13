Dave Bautista is addressing concerns regarding his health as fans have noted his sudden weight loss, but the Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune actor is aiming to put their minds at ease.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet posted to TikTok, Bautista was asked about his recent slimdown and he noted that it had to do with his initial weight gain surrounding his role in M. Night Shyamalan‘s Knock at the Cabin. The former WWE wrestler told Van Vliet, “I started trimming down for a particular reason. One, I started trimming down because I just got fat… I got really big for a role and it was uncomfortably big… Knock at the Cabin… I got really big. I was like around 315 pounds and I put the weight on really fast.”

As Bautista continued to fill in details, he shared that minimal time between projects led him to put on pounds in a fast and less healthy manner, crediting french fries as a help towards achieving the goal he’d set for himself on Knock at the Cabin. Ultimately, he was asked “to look like a great big guy” and less “like a powerlifter.”

“Looking back at it, I probably overdid it,” Bautista added. “I was probably a little too big, but at the time, I was just thinking, I gotta get big. And I put on an uncomfortable amount of weight, and it took me forever to shed it off.”

Since then, Bautista has been working towards a new health goal by shedding the extra weight, as he said, “I noticed the more I trimmed down, the better I felt. And I also noticed the more I trimmed down, the better I looked on camera, the better I look next to other actors.”

Bautista also pointed out that his slimdown doesn’t mean he’s not still over six feet tall and over 250 pounds. “I’ve even seen online, some people worried about my health… People have seen me so much bigger over the years that they think I’m like anorexic, but I’m still just a large human being next to your typical actor.”

In other words, Bautista is trying to ease fans’ concerns as he notes that his weight loss is intentional and being done in a health-conscious way. See Bautista’s full response, above.