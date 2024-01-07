10 Best Wrestlers Turned Actors, Ranked

Dave Bautista Dwayne Johnson John Cena
These WWE Superstars stepped out of the squared circle and into the arena of Hollywood, and while some have body-slammed the competition, other have found the switch tougher.

Most of us can think of the three most successful wrestlers turned actors, Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista, but there are others making waves, such as Adam Copeland on Percy Jackson and the Olympians and even Chavo Guerrero in A24’s The Iron Claw.

Although these larger-than-life personalities have become some of the most prominent figures in the business, some of them transitioned from power bombs to box office bombs, never matching the success of their contemporaries, no matter how much they try.

However, for better or worse, we are counting down the top 10 best wrestlers turned actors.

Let us know if your favorite superstar made the list in the comments below.

Hulk Hogan attends a New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

10. Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan‘s wrestling prowess seamlessly translated into a robust acting career, setting the golden standard of what the success of the top WWE Superstar should look like in and out of the ring. From his 1982 cameo in Rocky III to headlining films like No Holds Barred, Hogan flexed his muscles both in and out of the ring. Beyond the big screen, he charmed audiences in television shows like Hogan Knows Best and Thunder in Paradise.

Andre the Giant and Robin Wright in The Princess Bride
20th Century Fox/Everett Collection

9. Andre the Giant

André the Giant, renowned for his colossal presence in wrestling, extended his talents to the silver screen during the 1970s and 1980s. After a 1967 French boxing film, his US acting debut featured him as a Sasquatch in a 1976 episode of The Six Million Dollar Man. His television appearances included shows like The Greatest American Hero and a memorable role in the 1987 classic The Princess Bride as Fezzik, a character he cherished, which also left an enduring legacy in both wrestling and film.

Joanie Laurer during The 30th Annual People's Choice Awards - Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

8. Chyna

Chyna is referred to as “The First Lady of Sports Entertainment” and its not hard to see why. After dominating the women’s division and taking on the Intercontinental Championship, she tried her hand at modeling and acting. Although she’s more known for the former, her credits include 3rd Rock From the Sun, Bamboozled, and Gary & Mike.

Chris Jericho attends a Los Angeles screening of 'Thanksgiving'
Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

7. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is an American-born, Canadian-raised professional wrestler, rock singer, actor and author with a wide range of credits that include MacGruber, Country Hearts, and naturally The Masked Singer.

However, Jericho made his initial crossover to acting with appearances on the sketch comedy show MadTV and the sci-fi series Aaron Stone.

CM Punk SDCC
Sara Jaye Weiss

6. CM Punk

Hailing from Chicago, the straight-edge sensation CM Punk defied expectations, ascending to fame on a popular TV show and capturing hearts as a beloved character. After dominating the WWE, transitioning to UFC before landing on AEW, he landed a role in Starz’ Heels. Punk also made appearances on other shows, appearing as himself on Ghost Hunters and Talking Dead.

Adam Copeland attends Disney's 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' New York premiere
John Lamparski/WireImage

5. Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland, known by his ring name Edge in the WWE, is a Canadian actor and professional wrestler with a career spanning three decades. Beyond his acclaimed wrestling tenure, where he clinched an unprecedented 31 championships, including 11 world heavyweight titles, Copeland has showcased his acting chops. Leading the fifth season of Syfy’s Haven and featuring as a recurring character on the History Channel’s Vikings, he continues to captivate audiences both in and out of the ring, and now stars in a hit Disney+ series.

Wrestler 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper attends the WrestleMania 25th anniversary press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe
Jason Kempin/WireImage

4. Roddy Piper

Roddy Piper‘s charismatic persona extended beyond the ring as one of the greatest villains in wrestling or his iconic Pipers Pit segments, as he would go on to become a cult actor thanks to his role in They Live opposite Keith David. Piper was a guest on a 1985 Saturday Night Live episode, tormenting hosts Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, and appeared as a special guest on MADtv along with Bret Hart.

John Cena
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

3. John Cena

John Cena was the second coming of The Rock in terms of marketability and crossover potential. He finally proved his merit have several terrible attempts from the WWE to prop him up (The Marine, 12 Rounds) until he debuted in 2015’s Trainwreck. He is now part of the Fast and Furious franchise (again, like The Rock) and has found a promising superhero role in Peacemaker (something he was able to outdo The Rock at). Although he’s finally hit his stride, Cena still has a ways to go before he can reach the Hollywood heights of his career.

Dwayne Johnson is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame
JB Lacroix/ WireImage

2. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s journey from wrestling to Hollywood soared with his acting debut on That ’70s Show and a breakthrough role in The Mummy Returns. Shedding his wrestling moniker, he delved into action-packed films like The Scorpion King and Doom. However, it was his portrayal of Luke Hobbs in Fast Five that marked a turning point, propelling him into Hollywood superstardom. From Jumanji to Jungle Cruise, Johnson dominated the big screen while venturing into TV with Ballers and Young Rock. His versatility shone in hits like Central Intelligence and Moana, showcasing his prowess beyond action roles. However, with his show ending, Black Adam flopping, his XFL losing $60 million, and having to bury his feud with Vin Diesel to appear in the next Fast and the Furious movie, it appeared Johnson started hitting Rock Bottom. He is now looking less to chase box office success and do more character stuff, something our number one pick has been doing his entire Hollywood career.

Dave Bautista attends Universal Pictures' 'Knock At The Cabin' World Premiere
(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

1. Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista has a great agent. Seamlessly picking and choosing the best role based on his ability as an actor has propelled Bautista as a prestigious actor, thanks to his effect one-two combo.

After a successful wrestling career,  he ventured into acting, making notable appearances in films like Riddick. Bautista’s breakthrough in acting came with his role as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, propelling him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His career continued to soar with appearances in high-profile movies like Spectre and Blade Runner 2049.

