10 Best Wrestlers Turned Actors, Ranked

These WWE Superstars stepped out of the squared circle and into the arena of Hollywood, and while some have body-slammed the competition, other have found the switch tougher.

Most of us can think of the three most successful wrestlers turned actors, Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista, but there are others making waves, such as Adam Copeland on Percy Jackson and the Olympians and even Chavo Guerrero in A24’s The Iron Claw.

Although these larger-than-life personalities have become some of the most prominent figures in the business, some of them transitioned from power bombs to box office bombs, never matching the success of their contemporaries, no matter how much they try.

However, for better or worse, we are counting down the top 10 best wrestlers turned actors.

