‘America’s Got Talent’: Who’s In the Grand Final – And Who Got Eliminated?

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The final round of semifinals took place on Thursday night’s (September 12) America’s Got Talent as the remaining 12 acts awaited the results of the viewers’ votes to see if they’d advanced to next week’s grand final.

Only six spots were available, as four acts had previously advanced after receiving the live show Golden Buzzers. Those acts are Spanish aerial duo Sebastián & Sonia, the Hakuna Matata Acrobats, singer Dee Dee Simon, and dance group Airfootworks.

That left a dozen other acts at the mercy of the fan vote, including middle school janitor Richard Goodall, who wowed the judges back at the auditions with an incredible performance of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Goodall impressed again on Wednesday (September 11) with an emotional performance of Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”

It proved to be an especially dramatic and tense night for fans of Goodall. Other acts hoping to earn a spot in the semi-finals were dance group Brent Street, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, quick-change artist Solange Kardinaly, dog act Roni Sagi & Rhythm, 10-year-old singer Pranysqa Mishra, drone act Sky Elements, aerialist Kelsey Jane, teenage singer Reid Wilson, magician Young-Min, Canadian singer Alex Sampson, and country trio Ashes & Arrows.

Throughout the night, host Terry Crews brought the acts out to the stage in pairs to announce who had advanced to the final. First up was Roni Sagi & Rhythm and Pranysqa Mishra, with Crews revealing the viewers had voted for Roni Sagi & Rhythm to move on to the final.

Next up were Sky Elements and Kelsey Jane, with drone specialists Sky Elements advancing to the final. This was followed by Learnmore Jonasi, who earned a spot in the final over Reid Wilson.

Solange Kardinaly then moved on over Young-Min, while Aussie dance troupe Brent Street won out over Alex Sampson.

That left just one spot remaining between Richard Goodall and Ashes & Arrows. In the end, after an agonizing wait, fan fave Goodall received enough votes to land a spot in the grand final.

So, the 10 acts performing in next week’s grand final are singing janitor Richard Goodall, quick-change artist Solange Kardinaly, drone act Sky Elements, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, dance group Brent Street, dog act Roni Sagi & Rhythm, aerial duo Sebastián & Sonia, the Hakuna Matata Acrobats, singer Dee Dee Simon, and dance group Airfootworks.

Did the right acts make it through? Who are you rooting for in the final? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

America’s Got Talent, Two Night Season 19 Finale, Tuesday September 17 and Tuesday September 24, 8 p.m. ET/PT, NBC